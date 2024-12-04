We absolutely need the Chipotle Southwest Sauce t-shirt 👕

Subway has launched an exclusive merchandise collection

The range is completely free and features clothing and bags inspired by iconic food items

The first drop sold out in 35 mins - but new stock will be available next week

Sandwich company Subway has launched a range of limited edition merchandise, which includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags.

The merchandise launched on Wednesday December 4 at 10am online, with designs inspired by Subway classics such as the Meatball Marinara Sub, Chipotle Southwest Sauce and more.

The full range includes:

Meatball Marinara T-Shirt

Meatball Marinara Sweatshirt

Chipotle Southwest Sauce T-Shirt

Chipotle Southwest Sauce Sweatshirt

‘Baked Fresh Daily’ Tote Bag

Subway launched the range to celebrate its heritage, as well as to create ideal gifts for Subway fans.

EMEA brand and UK&I Marketing Director at Subway®, Kirstey Elston, said: “When creating this fresh new line, we wanted to offer our fans more than just branded merchandise, but items they actually want to wear. And in the spirit of the holidays, we thought why not give it to them for free!”

How to get your hands on free Subway merchandise (Photo: Joe Pepler/PinPep) | Joe Pepler/PinPep

She continued: “Illustrator Stephen Heffernan did a brilliant job bringing the vision for the line to life, creating a collection of unique designs that pay homage to some of our most popular menu items in a fresh and fun way. We love the entire collection, and are sure our fans will too."

Designed by illustrator Stephen Heffernan, the Subway merchandise was made available completely free of charge, which led to the first drop selling out completely within 35 minutes of going live.

However, to ensure everyone gets their hands on an exclusive bespoke piece of Subway merchandise, Subway will launch another drop next week.

To purchase an item from the Subway merchandise collection for free, please visit the Subway Merch website.