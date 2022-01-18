Tap into tapas for Leeds limitless lunches

Chorizo lollipops among Leeds La Bodega fine fare

La Bodega, secreted in a Leeds back street, isn't hiding its intention to support daytime diners dreaming of sunnier climes.

The basement bar, from the city’s favourite Spanish tapas restaurant Ibérica, has launched permanent limitless lunches.

The new menu puts a delicious spin on classic bottomless brunch with three tapas for £20, unlimited drinks optional add-on for further £20.

Success on a platter at Leeds La Bodega

Available noon to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, platters transport guests from nithering northern streets to sun-splashed Spain for welcome siesta relaxation from real life.

Cold and hot classic dishes include Cecina de León, Sobrasada, Spanish Tortilla, Fried Chorizo Lollipops and Croquetas de Jamón, offering success on a plate from across España culinary regions.

Such Spanish snacking does not discriminate against Vegetarians and Vegans, also offered mouth-watering Mediterranean meals.

Limitless libation includes beer, sparkling Cava, Sangría and Tropical Cocktails, all ideal accompaniment to tasty tapas treats.

Variety is spice of life at Leeds La Bodega

All served by attentive staff, led by host with the most General Manager Shaun Campher.

And, for those who consider long languid lunch best meal of the day (we know who we are!) loyalty card is also available, diners gifted free £20 set menu lunch on their fifth visit.

See Instagram @labodegaleeds account for updates on the Park Cross Street, Leeds, LS1 2QH venue, part of parent restaurant group, launched in 2008 with family of five restaurants are also in London's Marylebone, Canary Wharf, Victoria and Farringdon.

Michelin-starred Executive Chef Nacho Manzano grew up in tiny village of La Salgar in northern Asturias mountains, where he learnt to cook with his grandma and mother, now dedicated to sharing his culinary knowledge and passion for fine food with we Brits.

Cheers to Leeds La Bodega limitless lunches