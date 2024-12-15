These 7 historic Halifax pubs will impress visitors with their stunning interiors

Here are some recommendations for where to take out-of-towners.
Our list comes courtesy of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), who know a thing or two about great boozers.
1. Big Six Inn - 10 Horsfall St, Halifax HX1 3HG
CAMRA says: "A hidden gem in a row of terraces, adjacent to the Free School Lane recreation ground with a beer garden. The emphasis at this friendly venue is on good beer and conversation. A through corridor separates the bar and games room from the two lounges. The pub's name derives from a mineral water company that operated here a century ago, whose memorabilia adorn the walls." Photo: Google Street View
2. Old Bridge Inn - Priest Lane, Ripponden, HX6 4DF
CAMRA says: "There are three rooms on two levels, the bar extending into all three. The lowest, has an the astonishing cruck beam, an unusual feature in Calderdale." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Dog & Partridge - Forest Hill Road Sowood HX4 9LB
CAMRA says: "Other textile mill memorabilia are displayed, including a textile yard quadrant. An impressive collection of Corgi buses features in the side lounge, which doubles as the family room. Beware of the witch seemingly hovering over the bar on her broomstick." Photo: Google Street View
4. New Street Hotel - Sutcliffe Street Halifax HX2 0HG
CAMRA says: "Old fashioned looking typical back street pub. Small, but comfortable lounge bar, complete with TV which competes with the friendly conversation. Two small bars complete with hand pumps. Separate room with pool table and a small outside patio." Photo: Google Street View
