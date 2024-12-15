These 7 historic Halifax pubs will impress visitors with their stunning interiors

1 . Big Six Inn - 10 Horsfall St, Halifax HX1 3HG

CAMRA says: "A hidden gem in a row of terraces, adjacent to the Free School Lane recreation ground with a beer garden. The emphasis at this friendly venue is on good beer and conversation. A through corridor separates the bar and games room from the two lounges. The pub's name derives from a mineral water company that operated here a century ago, whose memorabilia adorn the walls." Photo: Google Street View