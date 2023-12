These Calderdale restaurants, pubs and takeaways have been awarded new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Delicious at 9 Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: LuLu's Kitchen at 12 West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 13

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Roast And Toast at 55 Marton Heights, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Heathy House at Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Coffee Cali at 19 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: I Am's Kitchen at 17 Albion Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Engine at 72 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Pride & Providence at 25 Horton Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Canoodle Cake Company at HX3 ; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Royal Saffron at 219 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on August 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 2: Kamran Balti House at 27a Union Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Hourglass Bar at 2 Albion Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: The Barum Top Inn at 17 Rawson Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Meandering Bear Limited at 21 - 23 Union Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Robin Hood Inn at 26 Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Golden Fleece Catering at Golden Fleece Inn, Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Indii Brew Co. at 240 Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: The Market Tavern at 2 Ship Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn, Forest Hill Road, Sowood, Elland; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Railway at 12 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Plummet Line Hotel Halifax at Plummet Line Hotel, 21 Bull Close Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: The Grayston Unity at 8 Horton Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Mister Dees at Market Stall 29 To 32, Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax; rated on November 10.

• Rated 3: Murgatroyd Arms at 9 Skircoat Green, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 7

• Rated 3: Cafe Nero at 12 - 16 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 10.

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Spice Hut at 1 Sandhall Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Golden Haddock at 16 West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at 17 Woolshops, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Ninjarito's at 28 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Toppers Deli at 49 Commercial Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 27

• Rated 3: The Deli at 22 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 18