These Calderdale restaurants, pubs and takeaways have been give new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The Townhall Cafe Ltd at Cafe Part Ground Floor, The Town Hall, St George's Street, Hebden Bridge; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Aux Delices at 13 - 15 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Gibson Mill Cafe at National Trust Visitor Centre, Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Market Place at 23 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Gimbals at 76 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Rivers at 11 Waterloo Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Spire Elland Hospital at Elland Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Towngate Tearoom at 34 Towngate, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Education By CH&CO Catering Ltd at Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge, Albert Road, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Clifton Methodist Church at Towngate, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 25

• Rated 2: 22 The Square at 22 Square, Bradford Road, Northowram, Halifax was given the score after assessment on September 26.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Loose Goose Inn at 1 West Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Staff Of Life Inn at 550 Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Fox & Goose Inn at Fox And Goose Inn, 9 Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Swan Tavern at 46 - 50 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 19

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Jay's Fried Chicken at 7 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Marina Fish And Chips at 5 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Folklore Cafe at 65 - 67 Halifax Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Foodelicious at 19 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: YO! SUSHI UK LTD at Tesco Stores Limited, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Holmfield Fisheries at 255 - 257 Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: West Vale Fisheries at 27 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Golden Star at 10 Bramston Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on October 2