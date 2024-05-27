Tours of Hebden Brige and Todmorden include cheese tasting

Tour Todmorden with added cheese on June 22

Cracking cheese, Gromit. You can almost hear Wallace’s refrain as Northern Cheese Tours reveal is first two events in our region.

The first event is at Hebden Bridge on Thursday June 6 at 1.30pm followed by Todmorden on Saturday June 22 from 1.30pm. The tour returns to Hebden Bridge on Saturday July 6 at 1.30pm.

On the tour, local history is paired with a side of cheese. At each stop along the routes, participants will sample a locally made cheese that’s loosely connected to the historical tale – think a cracking smoked cheddar as the guides talk about the Industrial Revolution.

For the events in Hebden Bridge, the cheese tourists should meet at Memorial Gardens.

Find out how Hebden Bridge became the hippie capital of the north, why it was once nicknamed ‘Trouser Town'’ and how a group of local bandits almost crashed the national economy.

For Todmorden, the meeting place is Pollination Street Gardens.

On the tour, the guides pair fascinating stories from Todmorden's past with exceptional local cheeses.

For example, enjoy a creamy blue cheese as the guides discuss how the canals connected Todmorden to the wider world.

" It’s like a crash course on Tod’s story accompanied by a cheese board,” said a spokesman for Northern Cheese Tours.

Good to know about each tour:

Duration: 1hr 20mins

Length: 1.5 miles

Cheese samples: at least six different local farmhouse cheeses. Each cheese comes from a nearby delicatessen and you will eat them as you go along the tour.

Age Suitability: ideal for ages 10 and up. The routes can also include stairs and so it is sadly not accessible for wheelchair users.

Non-Cheese Lovers: Don’t worry, you are welcome too. Your friends will enjoy the extra cheese.