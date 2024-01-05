News you can trust since 1853
Veganuary: 10 restaurants to visit with vegan options in and around Halifax according to Google Reviews

Veganuary is an event in which people from across the globe give up meat and meat products in January every year to promote veganism.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 08:26 GMT

For anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegan diet, here are some of the top locations in Calderdale that are vegan friendly, according to Google Reviews.

95 Northgate, Halifax HX1 1XF. "Fantastic range of vegan food in a wonderful hip café."

1. Fuel Shack

95 Northgate, Halifax HX1 1XF. "Fantastic range of vegan food in a wonderful hip café." Photo: Jim Fitton

Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. "Tested the vegan options , full marks for vegan starters and mains."

2. True North

Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. "Tested the vegan options , full marks for vegan starters and mains." Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Unit 1, Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax HX1 1UR. "Love that it caters for vegans too! Such a gem."

3. Hatch Brunch House

Unit 1, Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax HX1 1UR. "Love that it caters for vegans too! Such a gem." Photo: National World

1 Corn Market, Halifax HX1 1TH. "Very nice vegan curry and noodles Japanese food Katsu curry is nice too"

4. Little Lotus

1 Corn Market, Halifax HX1 1TH. "Very nice vegan curry and noodles Japanese food Katsu curry is nice too" Photo: Jim Fitton

