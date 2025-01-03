Veganuary: 11 restaurants to visit with vegan options in Halifax according to Google Reviews

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Veganuary is an event in which people from across the globe give up meat and meat products in January every year to promote veganism.

For anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegan diet, here are some of the top locations in Halifax that are vegan friendly, according to Google Reviews.

Google lists these eateries under “serves vegan dishes”.

Unit 1, Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax HX1 1UR. "Fantastic food - vegan and vegetarian options at very reasonable prices."

1. Hatch Brunch House

Unit 1, Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax HX1 1UR. "Fantastic food - vegan and vegetarian options at very reasonable prices." Photo: National World

Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. "The first time I've ever ordered vegan for a meal out and it was delicious."

2. True North

Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. "The first time I've ever ordered vegan for a meal out and it was delicious." Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

37-39 Broad St, Halifax HX1 1YA. "Your taste buds will explode when you eat this beautiful food"

3. Pajaree's

37-39 Broad St, Halifax HX1 1YA. "Your taste buds will explode when you eat this beautiful food" Photo: Google Street View

5 Carrier St, Halifax HX1 1DH. "They had a great vegan selection and the staff were very friendly."

4. Seoul Food Korean Kitchen

5 Carrier St, Halifax HX1 1DH. "They had a great vegan selection and the staff were very friendly." Photo: Tony Johnson

