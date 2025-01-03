Veganuary: 11 restaurants to visit with vegan options in Halifax according to Google Reviews

For anyone keen to reduce their meat consumption, and those who already adhere to a vegan diet, here are some of the top locations in Halifax that are vegan friendly, according to Google Reviews.
Google lists these eateries under “serves vegan dishes”.
1. Hatch Brunch House
Unit 1, Northgate House, Northgate, Halifax HX1 1UR. "Fantastic food - vegan and vegetarian options at very reasonable prices." Photo: National World
2. True North
Dean Clough Mills, 1 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Halifax HX3 5AX. "The first time I've ever ordered vegan for a meal out and it was delicious." Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Pajaree's
37-39 Broad St, Halifax HX1 1YA. "Your taste buds will explode when you eat this beautiful food" Photo: Google Street View
4. Seoul Food Korean Kitchen
5 Carrier St, Halifax HX1 1DH. "They had a great vegan selection and the staff were very friendly." Photo: Tony Johnson
