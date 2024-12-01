14-home West Vale plan: Developer argues housing assessments show there is a need for bigger homes
Richert & Co Development Ltd wants to build 14 homes – all three, four, or five-bed homes – at land off Long Heys at West Vale in Calderdale.
They have submitted plans to Calderdale Council.
Earlier, public consultation leaflets were posted to 620 residents and businesses in the area, with 26 feedback response forms received, via the post or email, say Pegasus Group in a supporting statement for the developers.
Eleven were supporting, raising no objections, or raised no objections but raised some specific issues, while 14 objected.
Objectors voiced concerns about a lack of homes for first-time buyers, concerns about the impact of extra traffic including over access to the site and parking, and on infrastructure, wildlife, open space, and air quality.
The developers responded arguing larger homes were needed, that highways, parking, open space, wildlife and air quality issues had been assessed and reports with the application outlined how these would be addressed.
Regarding the issue of size of homes, the supporting document compiled by Pegasus Group for the developers argues: “The most recent Strategic Housing Market Assessment (SHMA) for Calderdale Council was undertaken in 2018 and suggested that the proportion of households requiring three and four-bed properties in Calderdale equalled 47 per cent of the households projected to form during the Local Plan period, which runs into the 2030s.
“The proposed development has considered this figure and provided dwellings that accord with the projected figures.”
Councillors have argued there is a great need for “affordable” homes in the borough and Calderdale’s Local Plan, adopted by the council last year, usually requires larger housing schemes to include a percentage of such properties.
To help meet infrastructure challenges – things like schools and GO services – a legal agreement would need to be reached with the council which would decide how much of a financial contribution should be made, say the developers.
Papers with the application – number 24/01027/FUL – can be read on the council’s Planning Portal.
