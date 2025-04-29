Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You’re not the only one who can suffer in the heat - it’s important to protect your home too

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extreme heat can cause serious damage to your property

It’s important to be aware of the potential risks and to take steps to protect your house or flat

Your roof, driveway and pipes are among the parts of your home which are most prone to damage during hot weather

The hot weather can cause damage to your home, but there are steps you can take to protect your property | Photo by Ksenia Chernaya: https://www.pexels.com/photo/handyman-installing-window-frame-with-drill-in-house-5691544/

Homes in the UK are often not best designed to withstand the extreme heat.

High temperatures can lead to all sorts of problems within your house or flat, and outside in the garden or driveway too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are some of the most common problems caused to properties by heatwaves, and what you can do to protect your home, courtesy of Surewise insurance and Aviva.

Roof

Extreme heat can lead to cracks and leaks as it causes your roof to expand and contract.

It’s important to inspect your roof and attic regularly and ensure any necessary repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

It’s also a good idea to add insulation to your attic to keep your home cooler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mould

High humidity and a lack of air moving around creates the perfect conditions for mould to grow in your home.

It’s important to open your windows in the evenings when the heat has eased off to let the air circulate.

Pipes

Intense heat can cause the ground to shift, putting pressure on undergound pipes and potentially leading to leaks or bursts.

Increased water usage during a heatwave can also put extra stain on your property’s plumbing, making damage more likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any problems it’s important to get them seen to as soon as possible before any harm is exacerbated.

Gutters

The hot weather can be accompanied by heavy summer storms.

It’s crucial to keep your gutters clear as any blockages increase the risk of water damage caused by sudden downpours.

Garden/driveway

Extreme heat can cause driveways or garden paths made of materials like concrete or asphalt to crack or buckle.

Surfaces which are already cracked will be worst affected so it’s important to get any issues sorted as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor equipment like lawnmowers can also be damaged during a heatwave, so it’s crucial to protect them with covers or to keep them in the shed.

Look after your plants by watering the garden early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce the amount of water lost through evaporation.

Adding mulch to your flowerbeds can help retain moisture and protect plants too, and installing shade cloth or sails is another way to keep your plants happy in extreme heat.

Electrics

Extreme heat can cause electrics to malfunction and start a fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s vital your electrical systems are properly maintained and you don’t overload your circuits during a heatwave.

It’s also important to test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are working properly in case of a fire or gas leak.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.