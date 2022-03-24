Attractive four-bed village home close to Hebden Bridge for sale

It’s a spacious family property that has four bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and a large attic space with store rooms.

Among its many plus points are a large open-plan kitchen with diner, in warm earthy tones, that has ceiling beams, fitted units and a pantry. Its central island has a breakfast bar.

The adjoining dining area has plenty of space, with double doors leading outside.

There’s a comfortable living room with a white feature fireplace and open fire, and a pleasant conservatory with garden views. A further reception room could be of flexible use, and there’s a study or office, and a ground floor w.c..

The four bedrooms, two en suites and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with the master bedroom having a walk-in wardrobe. The landing has fitted wardrobes too.

With the lawned gardens and patio areas is a detached double garage or studio that has wash and toilet facilities.

With nearby links to main road and rail networks, this property, 10 Lower White Lee, Mytholmroyd, ​is for sale for an asking price of ​£575,000​ with Anthony J Turner estate agent.​ For further information call 01422 846770.

