Award-winning Shepley development has only one house left to buy

Vivly Living’s award-winning Knowle Grange development at Shepley, near Huddersfield, has all but sold out.

The development, which was named the Best Small Housing Development in the UK in the prestigious WhatHome Awards, comprises 31 stone-built houses, ranging from one bed to five beds, of which 30 have already been sold.

There is only one home left – The Poplar, a spacious, four-bed, two-story detached house, which is currently available at £494,500.

Work is starting on site on Phase 2 of the Knowle Grange development, featuring a further 47 homes, early next year. It should be completed within 12 months.

Samantha McGregor, Assistant Director, Sales, of Huddersfield-based Vivly Living, commented: “We are tremendously proud of our Knowle Grange development in Shepley. Phase 1 has proved incredibly popular, with every single house, bar one, sold within 18 months. Now just the wonderful Poplar home is left.

The prices at Knowle Grange ranged from £150,000 for a starter home to five-bedroom houses at £700,000.

“The Shepley development is a fantastic showcase for Vivly. We are very conscious of building homes with both character and individuality, which blend in seamlessly with their immediate surroundings. Traditional stone exteriors, combined with contemporary interiors and stunning views, make our properties highly prized and unique.

“We believe our acclaimed development, which has already won a number of awards, is exactly what this area needs. It combines starter homes, enabling young people to climb on to the property ladder, sustainability and real character and quality. We are very proud of what we have achieved.”

She explained: “It’s important to remember that the radical changes to the Stamp Duty thresholds in the recent Budget mean that there is only a short window in which to take advantage of the lower rates.

“In 2022 the Government temporarily doubled the level at which buyers start to pay Stamp Duty from £125,000 to £250,000. On March 31 next year, the level reverts to £125,000. So, anyone buying The Poplar before March 31 would save £2500 versus purchasing in April.

Also in 2022, the level at which first-time buyers were liable for Stamp Duty was increased to £425,000. This will be reduced to £300,000 on March 31.

Meanwhile Local Coun John Taylor commented: “As a Shepley resident, I am very proud of this wonderful new addition to our village. I have supported this sensitive development, which is perfectly in tune with the character and ambience of the rest of Shepley, since the early planning stages and it is very satisfying to see the original vision become reality and be so successful.”

Knowle Grange resident Roman Pavlovic added: “When I saw the original artist’s impression of the development, I knew I wanted to live here. And I haven’t regretted my decision at any stage. I love the combination of the traditional stone exterior with the magnificent contemporary interior. Everything is just right – and I would highly recommend living here.”

Samantha explained: “These are exciting times for us. Our reputation for building fine country properties in and around the Yorkshire area, with attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, is growing fast. A key part of our success lies in the fact that we work closely with our purchasers, creating the ideal home for them.”

This model has worked perfectly at Netherthong, near Holmfirth, where Vivly’s residential development of 22 prestige homes has completely sold out.

The pretty villages around Huddersfield and Holmfirth have recently been named as property hotspots by the Sunday Times and Zoopla, who both praise the combination of countryside, connectivity and communities full of independence and imagination, with trains to Leeds and Manchester offering a wonderful opportunity for people who work in the two cities, but want a cheaper or more rural alternative.

For further information about the Knowle Grange development at Shepley, together with Vivly’s other current West Yorkshire developments at Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale, please visit their website.