Baxter Estate Agents expands into Holmfirth and Huddersfield

Director Ami Baxter

Director Ami Baxter opened Baxter Estate Agents in Calderdale in September 2015 after being in the industry since she was 16.

Ami said: “We specialise in residential sales, lettings, commercial and auctions and are an estate agent built on giving back to a cause which is close to the heart of the business and donate £5 to Stroke research every time we sell a property. Total amount raised to date is over £3,000.

“My customers are most important to me and I pride myself in making their journey as smooth and stress free as possible.

"After working in the Estate Agency business since I was 16, I found a gap in the industry for an Agent who was hungry to succeed and offer excellent customer service.

"I am working very hard at becoming the most successful Estate Agent in the area with my hands on, friendly and proactive approach.

"Making it easier for my customers, I am on hand from start to finish and will advise you along the way of the next steps to take, advice on offers and also help dealing with the solicitors once we have a sale agreed."