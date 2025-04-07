Brighouse Civic Hall to let - Town centre's former civic hall to let with Walker Singleton
Brighouse Civic Hall, located on Bradford Road, has been put up to let with Walker Singleton.
The property briefly comprises the first and second floor of the former Civic Hall in Brighouse Town Centre which forms part of an impressive stone built Grade II Listed property.
The property has prominent access at ground floor level along Bradford Road and overlooks Bradford Road and Bethel Street, with accommodation across the first and second floor.
The first floor comprises of a large hall with a stage and viewing balcony, office, relevant w/c facilities, former supper room, kitchen, bar lounge and ancillary stores.
The second floor provides further offices/ancillary stores and w/c facilities.
The former Civic Hall has a lift from ground to first floor and parking to the rear of the property along Hall Street.
The property is considered to be suitable for a variety of uses to include retail, leisure and offices.
Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed a few years ago under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.
For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk
