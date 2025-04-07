Brighouse Civic Hall to let - Town centre's former civic hall to let with Walker Singleton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic Brighouse venue is recently been made available to let.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Civic Hall, located on Bradford Road, has been put up to let with Walker Singleton.

The property briefly comprises the first and second floor of the former Civic Hall in Brighouse Town Centre which forms part of an impressive stone built Grade II Listed property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property has prominent access at ground floor level along Bradford Road and overlooks Bradford Road and Bethel Street, with accommodation across the first and second floor.

Brighouse Civic Hall, located on Bradford Road, has been put up to let with Walker Singleton.

The first floor comprises of a large hall with a stage and viewing balcony, office, relevant w/c facilities, former supper room, kitchen, bar lounge and ancillary stores.

The second floor provides further offices/ancillary stores and w/c facilities.

The former Civic Hall has a lift from ground to first floor and parking to the rear of the property along Hall Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is considered to be suitable for a variety of uses to include retail, leisure and offices.

The property briefly comprises the first and second floor of the former Civic Hall in Brighouse Town Centre which forms part of an impressive stone built Grade II Listed property.

Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed a few years ago under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make financial savings.

For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk