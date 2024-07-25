Brighouse house prices: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Brighouse for house hunters.
The average house price in Halifax is £188,649 using HM Land Registry data.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
1. Lea Gardens, Hipperholme
The average property price for Lea Gardens is £775,833Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images
2. Ryecroft Close, Lightcliffe
The average property price for Ryecroft Close is £591,250Photo: Google Street View
3. Heath Mount Road, Brighouse
The average property price for Heath Mount Road is £577,200Photo: Google Street View
4. Lower Wyke Lane, Wyke
The average property price for Lower Wyke Lane is £553,500Photo: Google Street View
