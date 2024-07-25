Brighouse house prices: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in and around Brighouse.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Brighouse for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £188,649 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

REVEALED - Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Halifax

The average property price for Lea Gardens is £775,833

1. Lea Gardens, Hipperholme

The average property price for Lea Gardens is £775,833Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

The average property price for Ryecroft Close is £591,250

2. Ryecroft Close, Lightcliffe

The average property price for Ryecroft Close is £591,250Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Heath Mount Road is £577,200

3. Heath Mount Road, Brighouse

The average property price for Heath Mount Road is £577,200Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Lower Wyke Lane is £553,500

4. Lower Wyke Lane, Wyke

The average property price for Lower Wyke Lane is £553,500Photo: Google Street View

