Calderdale farm with Anne Lister links for sale for first time since 1947

Butterworth End Farm. Picture: Dacre, Son & Hartley

The property, which sits in approximately 35 acres of land, is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Elland office and the current owner has lived there since 1947.

It also has historic links to Anne Lister, aka Gentleman Jack, and was owned by her grandmother and was part of Anne’s Shibden Hall Estate.

The main Grade II listed farmhouse is currently divided into three homes.

Butterworth End Farm. Picture: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Plus, there are two barns that already have planning permission to be transformed into a four bedroom home, and another two bedroom house. In addition, there are a range of additional outbuildings that lend themselves to an array of uses.

Philip Garnett, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Elland office, said: “This is the first time Butterworth End Farm has been on the market in more than 70 years, so it’s a very rare opportunity to buy a rural home, in beautiful countryside.

“A buyer could decide to make it into one vast ‘Grand Designs’ style home that would be very special indeed, and full of original features including mullion windows, wooden beams and exposed stone walls.

"Alternatively, the cottages and barns, complete with planning permission, could be transformed into impressive holiday lets or rental properties.

“It’s also in one of Calderdale’s most sought-after areas, half a mile away from Barkisland where there are traditional pubs, a post office, cricket club, church and a well-regarded primary school.

"The location is within commuting distance of many of the region’s business centres including Halifax Huddersfield, Leeds and Manchester, with the M62 approximately five miles away, which is all helping to generate interest and further adds to its appeal.”

For more information about Butterworth End Farm, which has a guide price of £1.6million, call Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01422 414888 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.