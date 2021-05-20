Calderdale house prices leapt 7.7% in March

The significant boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 18.8% annual growth.

The average Calderdale house price in March was £173,977, Land Registry figures show – a 7.7% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 3.4%, and Calderdale outperformed the 1.8% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £28,000 – putting the area second among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Ryedale, where property prices increased on average by 20.1%, to £283,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Craven gained 2.6% in value, giving an average price of £219,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Calderdale in March – they increased 7.9%, to £146,326 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 19.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 7.6% monthly; up 19.8% annually; £321,608 average

Semi-detached: up 7.5% monthly; up 18.4% annually; £194,238 average

Flats: up 7.4% monthly; up 14.7% annually; £116,236 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £150,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £37,000 more than in March 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £194,000 on average in March – 29.4% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Calderdale compare?

Buyers paid 7.7% less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£189,000) in March for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £256,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £318,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Hull (£121,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average March sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £94,000).

Factfile

Average property price in March

Calderdale: £173,977

Yorkshire and The Humber: £188,575

UK: £256,405

Annual growth to March

Calderdale: +18.8%

Yorkshire and The Humber: +14%

UK: +10.2%

Best and worst annual growth in Yorkshire and The Humber

Ryedale: +20.1%