Chance to buy an idyllically located 'Happy Valley' cottage with land and a stable

This Happy Valley cottage in a lovely location nudging Hebden Bridge and also close to Todmorden, could be someone's chance to 'live the dream'.

Grade ll listed Spink House is surrounded by farmland and stunning views, with a quarter of an acre of its own land, part of which is currently used as a large kitchen garden, with lawns and vegetable plots.

Despite its age and considerable character, the cottage has double glazing throughout with full oil-fired central heating. Deep window sills feature, providing ideal show space for plants and ornaments.

Its ground floor comprises an entrance porch and a utility room, with a beamed kitchen and diner that has a large stone fireplace as a focal point.

A spacious living room with beams to the ceiling has a feature chimney breast and fireplace with open stonework, and housing a stove. A wooden staircase with carved detail to the banister leads up to the first floor.

Two double bedrooms and a single room are on the first floor, with a bathroom that has a newly-fitted suite, including a corner bath with shower over.

The gardens include a patio and lawn, and there's a detached double garage with a stable to the rear of the house.

Within easy walking distance of the cottage is a well regarded primary school, and the renowned 'May's shop’ in Slack Bottom, by the Pennine Way.

This store, run by octogenarian May Stocks, is open all day, every day, and is an Aladdin's cave with shelves stocked with everything you might need or want, plus a bit extra.

Spink House, 4 Halstead Green, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7PE is for sale at £499,950, with Anthony J Turner estate agents, Hebden Bridge

Call the agents on 01422 846770 for more information.

