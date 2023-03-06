See inside this striking £1.1m Halifax home with host of fine features

This carefully updated property has a central fountain to the driveway that sweeps to the side of the house through iron gates set between stone pillars.

The frontage of Grade ll listed Wood Hall, that dates back to 1589, has a paved terrace before a lawn.

Its date is carved in stone above a winter door of solid oak, and a glazed summer door, that open to the entrance hall.

A drawing room with oak flooring is brightened by diamond-patterned windows, and has a wood-burning stove within a feature fireplace.

A 17th century Inglenook fireplace is a focal point of the dining room, set within carved oak surround. This room has oak parquet flooring.

A modern, hand-built kitchen includes a window seat with family dining space. A central island with quartz worktop has an integrated sink, Miele dishwashers and a Liebherr wine fridge. An Aga with a further gas hob and electric oven module sits within a former fireplace.

Finally, the ground floor has a snug with wood-burning stove and exposed ceiling beams, a utility room, and w.c..

​At the half-landing of the oak staircase is a stained glass window, while on the first floor arched landing is a reading corner.

Three double bedrooms include one with dressing room, and en suite​.

One other bedroom has an en suite, and the main bathroom has a roll top bath, with separate shower, and twin washbasins.

​On the second floor are four double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a bathroom.​

One bedroom is split, with half used as a home office, or sitting room.

​South-facing lawns and gardens​ join the wide terrace, with a side double garage and a rear courtyard with seating.

Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax, is for sale with Fine and Country priced at £1,100,000. Call 01422 419890 for details.

1 . Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

2 . Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

3 . Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

4 . Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax