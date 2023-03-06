News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A gated gravel driveway with central fountain leads to the grand property that is Wood Hall.
A gated gravel driveway with central fountain leads to the grand property that is Wood Hall.
A gated gravel driveway with central fountain leads to the grand property that is Wood Hall.

See inside this striking £1.1m Halifax home with host of fine features

This carefully updated property has a central fountain to the driveway that sweeps to the side of the house through iron gates set between stone pillars.

By Sally Burton
1 hour ago

The frontage of Grade ll listed Wood Hall, that dates back to 1589, has a paved terrace before a lawn.

Its date is carved in stone above a winter door of solid oak, and a glazed summer door, that open to the entrance hall.

A drawing room with oak flooring is brightened by diamond-patterned windows, and has a wood-burning stove within a feature fireplace.

A 17th century Inglenook fireplace is a focal point of the dining room, set within carved oak surround. This room has oak parquet flooring.

A modern, hand-built kitchen includes a window seat with family dining space. A central island with quartz worktop has an integrated sink, Miele dishwashers and a Liebherr wine fridge. An Aga with a further gas hob and electric oven module sits within a former fireplace.

Finally, the ground floor has a snug with wood-burning stove and exposed ceiling beams, a utility room, and w.c..

​At the half-landing of the oak staircase is a stained glass window, while on the first floor arched landing is a reading corner.

Three double bedrooms include one with dressing room, and en suite​.

One other bedroom has an en suite, and the main bathroom has a roll top bath, with separate shower, and twin washbasins.

​On the second floor are four double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a bathroom.​

One bedroom is split, with half used as a home office, or sitting room.

​South-facing lawns and gardens​ join the wide terrace, with a side double garage and a rear courtyard with seating.

Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax, is for sale with Fine and Country priced at £1,100,000. Call 01422 419890 for details.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-grand-1920s-semi-with-an-agatha-christie-ambience-4044337

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/for-sale-take-a-peek-inside-this-elland-property-with-swimming-pool-and-an-annexe-4033763

1. Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

Wood panelling with the grand oak staircase that leads to a half-landing, then the first and second floor.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

2. Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

A hand-built, modern kitchen is open plan with breakfast bar and dining area.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

3. Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

The drawing room has a woodburning stove within feature fireplace, an oak floor and large windows with diamond-patterned panes.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

4. Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax

The dining areas within the beamed, open plan, living kitchen.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Halifax