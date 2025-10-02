Chance to live in Halifax home which used to be next door to a zoo

A property which plays a key part in Halifax’s history is up for sale.

The Lodge is a five-bedroom detached house at Chevinedge.

Its name comes from when it was the lodge to a luxurious mansion built by James William Davis.

Born in 1846, Davis took over a prosperous dyeing business with his father.

The Lodge at Chevinedge in Halifax

His mansion housed a magnificent art gallery and a geological collection once regarded as the finest in England.

The mansion was demolished and a zoo opened on the site in 1909.

The attraction was only open for eight years but it was one of the most magnificent in Yorkshire, visited by nearly 50,000 people in its first three days of opening and home to more than 1,000 animals.

It also featured the region’s first roller coaster, ice rink and electric theatre. A house of fun, cafe and bandstand added to its appeal.

The enclosed garden

The zoo was the brainchild of Alfred McKill, from Leeds, who had initially wanted to set up the park in Roundhay but had been refused permission.

Leeds’s loss was Halifax’s gain and when Mr McKill inquired about the site surrounding the gothic mansion at Chevinedge, he was met with considerable enthusiasm from councillors and local businessmen.

But the zoo was plagued by animal escapes.

In 1913, a Canadian grizzly bear escaped, making its way through Siddal and heading into Elland Wood.

An elephant ride at the Halifax Zoo

It remained on the loose there for nearly two hours as zoo staff hunted high and low for it.

It was only caught when it ran into a trap as it headed to the canal bottom.

Then there was the large elephant bought from Glasgow Zoo who escaped one night, breaking its chain and stampeding from its quarters.

The breakout was only discovered the following morning when footprints were found across the grounds.

The Lodge is at Chevinedge in Halifax

Unlike the grizzly, though, the elephant had not gone far. It was found asleep close to the mansion, and, placated with food, it happily followed zookeeper Stanley Hinds back to its cage.

In one incident, a wild boar leapt over the railings and ploughed into a visitor, its tusks gauging her upper leg.

A local man. Ambler Thorn. jumped into action, seizing the animal by both ears, while first aiders rushed to the woman’s assistance.

It was circumstances outside the zoo’s control which eventually caused its decline.

The outbreak of World War One in 1914 reduced visitor numbers and rationing made it harder to look after the animals.

Slowly, the park became unprofitable. By 1917, having sold off hundreds of animals, it could no longer survive and shut its doors for the last time.

The Lodge is on the market with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £260,000.

It has a drive and an enclosed garden and also includes a dining kitchen, lounge, office, second reception room, games room and a sung to the ground floor.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en suite, and the house bathroom.

For more details call Reeds Rains on 01422 348989 or email [email protected].