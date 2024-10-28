The impressive entrance of the property, in one of the top residential areas in Halifax.placeholder image
Chance to see inside this stylish five-bed Halifax home in leafy cul-de-sac

By Sally Burton
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:41 BST
This appealing period home is situated in a prime residential area within Halifax, on a private road next to the lovely Manor Heath Park and within walking distance of the Piece Hall and Halifax railway station.

With an attractive frontage, it is within the catchment area for good schools, and has plenty of space and potential.

It has been a much loved five-bedroom family home, with its current owners moving away reluctantly, due to work commitments.

A stunning front door with stained glass detail leads in to the main hallway with its archway, parquet style flooring and staircase to the upper floors.

This house is something of a tardis, with carefully modernised rooms that include the deep bay-windowed living room, with feature fireplace and period decor detail.

A bright and spacious dining room has further detailed decor that includes a ceiling rose, and a fireplace with a cosy stove.

A feature of the large and modern kitchen is its central island with breakfast bar. With a full range of fitted units, the stylish dining kitchen also has French doors to outside - ideal when entertaining family and friends.

Sizeable bedrooms are split over two floors, with the large main bedroom having built in furniture and an en suite luxury bathroom with a walk-in shower and twin wash basins on the vanity unit.

One bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The main family bathroom has a large free standing bath and a modern walk-in shower unit.

A large garage is currently used as a home gym, and there is a mix of lovely trees and bushes planted to the front of, and around the property.

The private cul-de-sac has residents' parking only.

This home in Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax, is currently for sale at offers over £600,000, with Yopa, Yorkshire.

The house has a wide selection of trees, bushes and shrubs in its front garden.

Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax

The house has a wide selection of trees, bushes and shrubs in its front garden.

The grand hallway, with an archway, and staircase up.

Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax

The grand hallway, with an archway, and staircase up.

The bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace.

Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax

The bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace.

A super stylish kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar.

Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax

A super stylish kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar.

