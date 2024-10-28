Chance to see inside this stylish five-bed Halifax home in leafy cul-de-sac

With an attractive frontage, it is within the catchment area for good schools, and has plenty of space and potential.
It has been a much loved five-bedroom family home, with its current owners moving away reluctantly, due to work commitments.
A stunning front door with stained glass detail leads in to the main hallway with its archway, parquet style flooring and staircase to the upper floors.
This house is something of a tardis, with carefully modernised rooms that include the deep bay-windowed living room, with feature fireplace and period decor detail.
A bright and spacious dining room has further detailed decor that includes a ceiling rose, and a fireplace with a cosy stove.
A feature of the large and modern kitchen is its central island with breakfast bar. With a full range of fitted units, the stylish dining kitchen also has French doors to outside - ideal when entertaining family and friends.
Sizeable bedrooms are split over two floors, with the large main bedroom having built in furniture and an en suite luxury bathroom with a walk-in shower and twin wash basins on the vanity unit.
One bedroom is currently used as a home office.
The main family bathroom has a large free standing bath and a modern walk-in shower unit.
A large garage is currently used as a home gym, and there is a mix of lovely trees and bushes planted to the front of, and around the property.
The private cul-de-sac has residents' parking only.
This home in Heath Avenue, Manor Heath, Halifax, is currently for sale at offers over £600,000, with Yopa, Yorkshire.
