The property with walled gardens, in its scenic location above Hebden Bridge.The property with walled gardens, in its scenic location above Hebden Bridge.
The property with walled gardens, in its scenic location above Hebden Bridge.

Inside this beautifully fashioned £1.1m home by Calderdale Way, with outstanding Yorkshire views

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:35 BST
The views from this former mill owner's home take in miles of open countryside along with a lovely overview of Hebden Bridge.

Situated to the west of Heptonstall village, the property has two garages, parking, and private gardens.

An entrance hall with underfloor heating to Yorkshire stone flooring leads in to the house, where Farrow and Ball paint features in decoration throughout, and built-in Wi-Fi is in every room. Sash mullion windows also feature.

A home office has Indian stone flooring and bespoke shelving, and there's a modern w.c..

The lounge, with oak flooring, has a wood-burning stove within stone surround, then the dining kitchen with handcrafted oak units and granite countertops, features a breakfast island, Yorkshire stone flooring, and a Viking oven.

The dining area has double-doors to outside - ideal for entertaining.

An inner hallway leads to another sitting room, with a multi-fuel stove and stone surround.

The updated utility room has oak cabinets, a butler sink, integrated storage and a built-in Neff microwave.

An original cantilevered staircase rises to the first-floor landing, off which are four spacious bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom with twin Villeroy and Boch washbasins, a Catchpole and Rye walk-in shower, and a Bain de Bateau cast-iron bathtub with antique fittings.

Every bedroom has extensive views, and one has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Electric wrought-iron gates with an intercom system open to a cobbled driveway, leading to the detached double garage with remote-control door, an electric vehicle charging point, power and water supply, and a mezzanine level.

Landscaped gardens with dry stone walls feature lawns and patio areas, and here’s a further single garage.

This home in Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, is priced at £1,100,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-fabulous-ps125m-family-home-with-luxury-bathrooms-4825189

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-magical-ps15m-family-home-with-feature-fireplaces-and-modern-comforts-4815902

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/travel/six-idyllic-cottages-in-yorkshire-perfect-for-a-christmas-getaway-4830206

The beamed lounge has a cosy woodburning stove with stone surround.

1. Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

The beamed lounge has a cosy woodburning stove with stone surround. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
The beamed, bespoke kitchen with central island.

2. Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

The beamed, bespoke kitchen with central island. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
The original cantilevered staircase.

3. Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

The original cantilevered staircase. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A light and spacious second sitting room with a cosy multi-fuel stove.

4. Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

A light and spacious second sitting room with a cosy multi-fuel stove. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireHebden BridgeViking
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice