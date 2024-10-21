Inside this beautifully fashioned £1.1m home by Calderdale Way, with outstanding Yorkshire views

Situated to the west of Heptonstall village, the property has two garages, parking, and private gardens.

An entrance hall with underfloor heating to Yorkshire stone flooring leads in to the house, where Farrow and Ball paint features in decoration throughout, and built-in Wi-Fi is in every room. Sash mullion windows also feature.

A home office has Indian stone flooring and bespoke shelving, and there's a modern w.c..

The lounge, with oak flooring, has a wood-burning stove within stone surround, then the dining kitchen with handcrafted oak units and granite countertops, features a breakfast island, Yorkshire stone flooring, and a Viking oven.

The dining area has double-doors to outside - ideal for entertaining.

An inner hallway leads to another sitting room, with a multi-fuel stove and stone surround.

The updated utility room has oak cabinets, a butler sink, integrated storage and a built-in Neff microwave.

An original cantilevered staircase rises to the first-floor landing, off which are four spacious bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom with twin Villeroy and Boch washbasins, a Catchpole and Rye walk-in shower, and a Bain de Bateau cast-iron bathtub with antique fittings.

Every bedroom has extensive views, and one has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Electric wrought-iron gates with an intercom system open to a cobbled driveway, leading to the detached double garage with remote-control door, an electric vehicle charging point, power and water supply, and a mezzanine level.

Landscaped gardens with dry stone walls feature lawns and patio areas, and here’s a further single garage.

This home in Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, is priced at £1,100,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773.

1 . Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire The beamed lounge has a cosy woodburning stove with stone surround. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire The beamed, bespoke kitchen with central island. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales