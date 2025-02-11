Final three homes released for sale at former Victoria Mill site in Ripponden, near Halifax

Property developer Redwaters has released the final three properties for sale at its development at the former site of Victoria Mill in Ripponden, near Halifax.

Called Cotton Tops Drive and located just off Halifax Road, the development comprises of 24 family homes providing three, four or five-bedroom accommodation.

Redwaters has released the final three homes for sale, which are two four-bedroom properties, priced at £615,000 and £625,000, and one four/five-bedroom home priced at £750,000. The developer has appointed West Yorkshire luxury homes estate agent Charnock Bates to market the three properties on its behalf.

The final three homes all feature a spacious layout, with ample room for flexible living. Each home benefits from a high specification, including luxury bathrooms, contemporary kitchens with top-of-the-range appliances and premium fixtures and fittings throughout.

Premium homes - the final three homes are for sale at Cotton Tops Drive development in Halifax (CGI indicative of five-bedroom house type)

Externally, the three properties have planted and paved entrance areas providing private off-street parking. To the rear, a patio and lawn provides an open outlook across the River Ryburn and woodland running along the opposite side of the valley.

Prospective purchasers will also benefit from close links to junction 22 of the M62 allowing excellent road links to Manchester and Leeds.

Charnock Bates land and new homes manager, Gary Roberts, said: “The final homes at Cotton Tops Drive present an incredible opportunity to buy a high-quality home in a location that perfectly balances peaceful countryside living with easy access to urban amenities.

“The development has already proven to be an extremely popular choice with families seeking quality, comfort and convenience, and we are excited for to offer for sale these final properties.

“With limited availability, we don’t anticipate these homes being on the market for long. Any interested buyers should contact Gary Roberts today to learn more about moving to this exceptional development.”