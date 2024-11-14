Final three premium homes released for sale at new rural development in Barkisland, Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final three homes have been released for sale at a rural new-build development in Barkisland, Halifax.

Called Saxon Rise, the development is located on the edge of Ringstone Edge Moor and in commutable distance of key business hubs of Leeds and Manchester.

Saxon Rise comprises five premium new-build homes and is being marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

The three remaining homes at the development all have four/five-bedroomed accommodation and are priced at £925,000. Designed for family living, the homes provide generous and adaptable accommodation.

Premium homes - the final three new homes are for sale at the rural Saxon Rise development in Barkisland (CGI indicative of house type)

This includes varying layouts across the remaining three homes including a fifth bedroom or study with en-suite and snug to the ground floors.

All of the homes at Saxon Rise feature luxury bathrooms, a high-specification kitchen, and top-quality fixtures and fittings.

Each property includes four spacious double bedrooms, with the principal suite benefiting from an en-suite bathroom and either a walk-in wardrobe or dressing area.

The remaining three bedrooms each come with en-suite shower rooms. Additional features include underfloor heating on the ground floor, CCTV and alarm systems, extensive views, and parking for four cars.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Saxon Rise offers a unique opportunity to own a beautifully designed, high-specification home in a peaceful yet well-connected location.

“With thoughtful layouts and exceptional views, these properties are ideal for families or those looking for extra space to live and work comfortably.

“We anticipate strong demand in the remaining homes, so interested buyers should contact our sales team to learn more about moving to this exclusive development.”