First houses on new housing development in Northowram to be released this summer
Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has unveiled its latest development Highmoor Gardens, featuring 44 open-market homes.
The development in Northowram will offer a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed sustainable, high-quality homes.
The first homes are set to be released in summer 2025 and a show home launch in early 2026.
Highmoor Gardens homes will feature solar panels and EV Chargers as standard and an EPC rating of A or above.
Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re looking forward to work starting on Highmoor Gardens next month, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations.
"Northowram is lovely village location with a strong sense of community, and with construction planning well underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”
