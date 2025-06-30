First houses on new housing development in Northowram to be released this summer

The first homes at a new Calderdale development are set to be released this summer.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has unveiled its latest development Highmoor Gardens, featuring 44 open-market homes.

The development in Northowram will offer a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed sustainable, high-quality homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site design of Highmoor Gardens

The first homes are set to be released in summer 2025 and a show home launch in early 2026.

Highmoor Gardens homes will feature solar panels and EV Chargers as standard and an EPC rating of A or above.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re looking forward to work starting on Highmoor Gardens next month, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations.

"Northowram is lovely village location with a strong sense of community, and with construction planning well underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”