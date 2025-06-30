First houses on new housing development in Northowram to be released this summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The first homes at a new Calderdale development are set to be released this summer.

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has unveiled its latest development Highmoor Gardens, featuring 44 open-market homes.

The development in Northowram will offer a range of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bed sustainable, high-quality homes.

Site design of Highmoor Gardensplaceholder image
Site design of Highmoor Gardens

The first homes are set to be released in summer 2025 and a show home launch in early 2026.

Highmoor Gardens homes will feature solar panels and EV Chargers as standard and an EPC rating of A or above.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re looking forward to work starting on Highmoor Gardens next month, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations.

"Northowram is lovely village location with a strong sense of community, and with construction planning well underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”

