Halifax’s Piece Hall is set to host some of the biggest names in music next summer for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Headliners for next summer’s huge series of concerts co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor have begun to be announced – and there are some huge acts on the list.

Last year saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

There are still plenty more performers for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 still to be announced but here we have put together all the names that have been revealed so far.

For more details about the summer shows and all events at The Piece Hall – including how to buy tickets – visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2