For sale: 18 of the most expensive homes currently for sale on Rightmove in Halifax, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

1. High House Lane, Midgley, Luddendenfoot,
This detached house, with four bedroom main residence and two bedroom annexe, is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son Photo: Wm Sykes
2. Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden
This detached seven bedroom property with two detached cottages is on the market for £1,750,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates
3. Savile Road, Halifax
This versatile accommodation is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Evolve Photo: Keller Williams Evolve
4. Hargreaves Head, Northowram
This five bedroom detached property, with separate two bedroom cottage, is on the market for £1,500,000 with Mr & Mr Child Photo: Mr & Mr Child
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.