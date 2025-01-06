For sale: 18 of the most expensive homes currently for sale on Rightmove in Halifax, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
The new year is a popular time for many to think about moving house, with Rightmove reporting last year it saw its busiest ever festive period for home-mover activity.

Here are 18 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This detached house, with four bedroom main residence and two bedroom annexe, is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son

1. High House Lane, Midgley, Luddendenfoot,

This detached house, with four bedroom main residence and two bedroom annexe, is on the market for £2,000,000 with WM. Sykes & Son Photo: Wm Sykes

This detached seven bedroom property with two detached cottages is on the market for £1,750,000 with Charnock Bates

2. Hartley Royd Estate, Bluebell Lane, Todmorden

This detached seven bedroom property with two detached cottages is on the market for £1,750,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

This versatile accommodation is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Evolve

3. Savile Road, Halifax

This versatile accommodation is on the market for £1,700,000 with Keller Williams Evolve Photo: Keller Williams Evolve

This five bedroom detached property, with separate two bedroom cottage, is on the market for £1,500,000 with Mr & Mr Child

4. Hargreaves Head, Northowram

This five bedroom detached property, with separate two bedroom cottage, is on the market for £1,500,000 with Mr & Mr Child Photo: Mr & Mr Child

