Former Methodist Church suitable for a variety of uses is up for sale for £425,000
The premises briefly comprise a characterful detached former Methodist Church which has more recently been used as a children’s out of school club.
The property is considered to be suitable for a variety of uses (STPP).
The current owners have fully refurbished the property which offers substantial accommodation to include a reception area, office, canteen, kitchen, open plan hall with relevant wc facilities to the ground floor.
To the first floor there are multiple rooms, a kitchenette wc facilities, exposed beams and stained glass windows in the former Chapel.
Heating is provided by gas central heating.
Outside, the property can be accessed from the front into the hall area or the left-hand entrance via a ramp or stairs leading into the reception.
The grounds to the front, rear and right-hand side are low maintenance and there is parking to the left-hand side.
