Former Methodist Church suitable for a variety of uses is up for sale for £425,000

Former West End Methodist Church in Queensbury is on the market for £425,000.

The premises briefly comprise a characterful detached former Methodist Church which has more recently been used as a children’s out of school club.

The property is considered to be suitable for a variety of uses (STPP).

Former West End Methodist Church, 92A West End, Queensbury

The current owners have fully refurbished the property which offers substantial accommodation to include a reception area, office, canteen, kitchen, open plan hall with relevant wc facilities to the ground floor.

To the first floor there are multiple rooms, a kitchenette wc facilities, exposed beams and stained glass windows in the former Chapel.

Heating is provided by gas central heating.

Outside, the property can be accessed from the front into the hall area or the left-hand entrance via a ramp or stairs leading into the reception.

The grounds to the front, rear and right-hand side are low maintenance and there is parking to the left-hand side.

For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk