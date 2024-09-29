Former Methodist Church suitable for a variety of uses is up for sale for £425,000

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former West End Methodist Church in Queensbury is on the market for £425,000.

The premises briefly comprise a characterful detached former Methodist Church which has more recently been used as a children’s out of school club.

The property is considered to be suitable for a variety of uses (STPP).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: 8 Halifax town centre pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer G...
Former West End Methodist Church, 92A West End, QueensburyFormer West End Methodist Church, 92A West End, Queensbury
Former West End Methodist Church, 92A West End, Queensbury

The current owners have fully refurbished the property which offers substantial accommodation to include a reception area, office, canteen, kitchen, open plan hall with relevant wc facilities to the ground floor.

To the first floor there are multiple rooms, a kitchenette wc facilities, exposed beams and stained glass windows in the former Chapel.

Heating is provided by gas central heating.

Outside, the property can be accessed from the front into the hall area or the left-hand entrance via a ramp or stairs leading into the reception.

The grounds to the front, rear and right-hand side are low maintenance and there is parking to the left-hand side.

For more information visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk

Related topics:West EndHeating

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.