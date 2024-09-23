Former mill site in Halifax with redevelopment potential is up for sale for £850,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former mill site in Halifax with the potential for redevelopment is up for sale with a guide price for £850,000.

Located on Hanson Lane, Ryburne Mill comprises a stone-lined former mill with 13,900 sq ft of industrial warehouse, plus a two-storey building containing offices and a secure yard.

The property benefits from being located just one mile from Halifax town centre and offers excellent transport links to Huddersfield, Bradford and Leeds.

Ryburne Mill in Halifax is up for sale with a guide price of £850,000

West Yorkshire-based commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought to Ryburne Mill to market, which is available to purchase with a guide price of £850,000.

The property has two entrances, a personnel entrance on Hanson Lane and drive-in access to the rear from Ryburne Terrace.

The personnel entrance leads to a reception area, with offices to the first floor as well as restroom facilities and a storage basement. Drive-in access is provided to the rear of the property via the yard and there is also tail-dock loading access from Ryburn Terrace

Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “We anticipate high levels of interest in Ryburne Mill as the site presents an excellent opportunity for redevelopment.

“The property’s central location in Halifax and its excellent transport links to Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford boosts its appeal further.

“We have already seen early interest in the site, so advise any prospective buyers looking to add to their investment portfolio to get in contact to discuss this opportunity and arrange a viewing.”

For further information on Walker Singleton visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk.