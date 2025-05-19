The games room is a real treat | Purplebricks

Packed with luxury touches from a skyline balcony to a private gym and bar, this Halifax home is one of a kind — and it’s on the market now.

This unique four-bedroom detached property in Halifax is listed for offers over £400,000 — and with standout features like a balcony with panoramic views, private gym, and entertainment suite, it’s unlike anything else on the market.

Set on Old Lane in the Little Rock area, the ground floor layout includes a luxurious master suite with dressing room and en-suite, a second bedroom, a gym or sitting room, a stylish bar or annexe, and two reception rooms — all arranged with flexibility in mind.

To view all 15 images, explore the layout and get a closer look, visit Purplebricks here. It’s the only way to appreciate how much is packed into this one-of-a-kind home.

It even has its own bar | Purplebricks

Upstairs is the heart of the home — a large kitchen for cooking and gathering, and a second living room that opens out onto the balcony. Two more bedrooms and a smart family bathroom complete this floor, giving you room to work, host or grow into.

From the private bar space to the skyline balcony, every part of this home has been designed with lifestyle in mind — yet it remains practical, with a laundry room, off-street parking and easy links into Halifax.

At a glance This detached Halifax property includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym, bar, laundry room and multiple living areas. It also features a balcony with spectacular views and flexible rooms that can be adapted for family life or entertaining. Homes of this calibre with so much internal space rarely come up in Halifax — it’s a standout opportunity.

