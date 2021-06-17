Halifax House Price Index: House prices soar as market remains buoyant

Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax.

The Halifax House Price Index is the UK’s longest running monthly house price series with data covering the whole country going back to January 1983.

The latest data has revealed that the average UK property price is £261,743, a new record high. This is up 1.3 per cent on the previous month and an annual change of 9.5 per cent.

Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax, said: “A year on from the first easing of national lockdown restrictions, and the gradual reopening of the housing market, annual growth surged to 9.5 per cent, meaning the average UK home has increased in value by more than £22,000 over the past 12 months.

“Heading into the traditionally busy summer period, market activity continues to be boosted by the government’s stamp duty holiday, with prospective buyers racing to complete purchases in time to benefit from the maximum tax break ahead of June’s deadline, after which there will be a phased return to full rates.

"For some homebuyers, lockdown restrictions have also resulted in an unexpected build-up of savings, which can now be deployed to fund bigger deposits for bigger properties, potentially pushing property prices even higher.

"Whilst these effects will be temporary, the current strength in house prices also points to a deeper and long-lasting change as buyer preferences shift in anticipation of new, post-pandemic lifestyles – as greater demand for larger properties with more space might warrant an increased willingness to spend a higher proportion of income on housing.”