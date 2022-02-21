Halifax's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the HX1, HX2, HX3 and HX4 postcodes.

In Norwood Green (HX3), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,033,333. Sandyfoot (HX4), 3 properties sold for an average of £628,333. Also, Lawrence Road (HX3) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £583,333.

Some of the cheapest streets include Luton Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £36,996), Redcar Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £40,166) and Franklin Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £41,999).

Here are the most expensive streets and areas in Halifax with the average property price, according to the data:

Norwood Green - £1,033,333

Sandyfoot, Barkisland - £628,333

Lawrence Road, Halifax - £583,333

Water Hill Lane, Halifax - £565,000

Scar Bottom LaneGreetland£563,333

Rawson Avenue, Halifax - £548,400

Wakefield Road, Hipperholme - £534,500

Jagger Green, Holywell Green - £524,000

Stainland Dean, Holywell Green - £508,412

Pinnar Lane, Halifax - £500,666

Here are the least expensive streets and areas in Halifax with the average property price, according to the data:

Luton Street, Halifax - £36,996

Redcar Street, Halifax - £40,166

Franklin Street, Halifax - £41,999

Howard Street, Halifax - £43,250

Fairburn Court, Southowram - £43,750

Haigh Street, Halifax - £45,333

Thackray Street, Halifax - £45,333

Thomas Street South, Halifax - £46,428

Saltburn Street, Halifax - £46,666

Melrose Street, Halifax - £47,250

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on High Bentley (HX3) sold for £950,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £35,000 and under on Craven Court (HX1), Mayfield Terrace (HX1) and Wainman Street (HX1),” he concludes.