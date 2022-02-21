Halifax's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last five years

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the HX1, HX2, HX3 and HX4 postcodes.
In Norwood Green (HX3), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,033,333. Sandyfoot (HX4), 3 properties sold for an average of £628,333. Also, Lawrence Road (HX3) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £583,333.
Some of the cheapest streets include Luton Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £36,996), Redcar Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £40,166) and Franklin Street (HX1) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £41,999).
Here are the most expensive streets and areas in Halifax with the average property price, according to the data:
Norwood Green - £1,033,333
Sandyfoot, Barkisland - £628,333
Lawrence Road, Halifax - £583,333
Water Hill Lane, Halifax - £565,000
Scar Bottom LaneGreetland£563,333
Rawson Avenue, Halifax - £548,400
Wakefield Road, Hipperholme - £534,500
Jagger Green, Holywell Green - £524,000
Stainland Dean, Holywell Green - £508,412
Pinnar Lane, Halifax - £500,666
Here are the least expensive streets and areas in Halifax with the average property price, according to the data:
Luton Street, Halifax - £36,996
Redcar Street, Halifax - £40,166
Franklin Street, Halifax - £41,999
Howard Street, Halifax - £43,250
Fairburn Court, Southowram - £43,750
Haigh Street, Halifax - £45,333
Thackray Street, Halifax - £45,333
Thomas Street South, Halifax - £46,428
Saltburn Street, Halifax - £46,666
Melrose Street, Halifax - £47,250
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on High Bentley (HX3) sold for £950,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £35,000 and under on Craven Court (HX1), Mayfield Terrace (HX1) and Wainman Street (HX1),” he concludes.