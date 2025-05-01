Harron Homes acquires land for major residential development in Cleckheaton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harron Homes has completed the purchase of almost 30 acres in Merchant Fields, Cleckheaton, paving the way for a significant new residential development that will deliver 291 quality homes to the area.

The exciting new scheme includes 58 affordable homes and a diverse mix of house types and sizes to cater to a wide range of buyers, with two, three, and four-bedroom homes to be available.

Designed with community and sustainability in mind, the development will feature extensive green infrastructure including new footpath links, open spaces to the east, south, and west of the site, and a large, fully equipped play area and trim trail.

Plans also include the creation of a large pond to encourage local wildlife and the development of an orchard at the southern end of the site. Sustainability features within the new homes will include air source heat pumps (ASHPs) and electric vehicle charging points, helping future residents to reduce their carbon footprint from day one.

Construction is expected to begin shortly, with enabling works already underway. Homes will be released for sale in November 2025, with the first residents anticipated to move in by April 2026.

In addition to delivering much-needed homes, the development will bring significant community benefits. Harron Homes will contribute over £1.15 million towards local education provision, over £420,000 towards open space improvements in the surrounding area, and £145,000 for Metro Cards to support sustainable travel. A further £120,000 will be invested to enhance biodiversity on and around the site.

James Poynor, Group Managing Director at Harron Homes, commented: “We’re thrilled to bring this development forward at Merchants Field. This site has been under consideration for over two decades, and its location is ideally suited to Harron’s premium product. With strong demand and excellent transport links, we believe this will become a thriving and sustainable new community.”

Further information on the site layout, house types, and sales launch will be shared in the coming months. For more information on Harron Homes visit https://www.harronhomes.com/.