News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
An exterior view of the house and garden for sale in Lightcliffe.An exterior view of the house and garden for sale in Lightcliffe.
An exterior view of the house and garden for sale in Lightcliffe.

High-end home in stunning Lightcliffe location is for sale at £750,000

This exceptional four-bedroom property, with an additional one-bed annexe, has a prime location nudging a green memorial park.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:35 BST

Situated in the heart of Lightcliffe, the property mixes modern design with traditional Yorkshire stone, and has a spacious interior.

The impressive hallway has space for shoes, coats and furniture, and is overlooked by a gallery landing.

An open-plan kitchen diner with high vaulted ceilings, is ideal for families and for entertaining.

The state-of-the-art kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include triple ovens, an induction hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The kitchen island with seating has additional storage and worktops, and there is still room for a large kitchen dining table.

A spacious family lounge has a modern media wall with electric fire, and the bright conservatory has doors out to the garden.

There's a fitted-out office, a ground floor w.c., and a furnished utility room.

The naturally light landing leads to all four bedrooms.

With the large principal room are walk-in wardrobes, and a tiled en-suite shower room with twin wash basins.

Another double bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, and access to a 'Jack and Jill' tiled bathroom.

Two further double bedrooms have fitted storage space and en suites, one being the shared ‘Jack and Jill’ facility.

This home has the advantage of a versatile one-bedroom annexe, with private access and parking.

It includes a spacious lounge, a galley-style kitchen and a bedroom.

Along with the triple integral garages with electric doors, is private parking on the drive.

A lovely rear lawned garden has established trees, and access to the Stray Park.

​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, is priced at £750,000, with Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme, tel. 01422 756001.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/unique-property-for-sale-near-halifax-at-ps450k-has-incredible-views-4365638

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/from-brighouse-to-shibden-17-new-properties-in-halifax-and-calderdale-that-have-been-added-to-the-market-4029316

A wide and welcoming hallway to the house.

1. ​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, Halifax,

A wide and welcoming hallway to the house. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme

Photo Sales
The sleek and modern breakfasting kitchen.

2. ​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, Halifax

The sleek and modern breakfasting kitchen. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme

Photo Sales
Overview of the spacious kitchen and diner that has doors leading outside.

3. ​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, Halifax

Overview of the spacious kitchen and diner that has doors leading outside. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme

Photo Sales
The conservatory provides bright and versatile space.

4. ​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, Halifax

The conservatory provides bright and versatile space. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire