High-end home in stunning Lightcliffe location is for sale at £750,000

This exceptional four-bedroom property, with an additional one-bed annexe, has a prime location nudging a green memorial park.

Situated in the heart of Lightcliffe, the property mixes modern design with traditional Yorkshire stone, and has a spacious interior.

The impressive hallway has space for shoes, coats and furniture, and is overlooked by a gallery landing.

An open-plan kitchen diner with high vaulted ceilings, is ideal for families and for entertaining.

The state-of-the-art kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include triple ovens, an induction hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The kitchen island with seating has additional storage and worktops, and there is still room for a large kitchen dining table.

A spacious family lounge has a modern media wall with electric fire, and the bright conservatory has doors out to the garden.

There's a fitted-out office, a ground floor w.c., and a furnished utility room.

The naturally light landing leads to all four bedrooms.

With the large principal room are walk-in wardrobes, and a tiled en-suite shower room with twin wash basins.

Another double bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, and access to a 'Jack and Jill' tiled bathroom.

Two further double bedrooms have fitted storage space and en suites, one being the shared ‘Jack and Jill’ facility.

This home has the advantage of a versatile one-bedroom annexe, with private access and parking.

It includes a spacious lounge, a galley-style kitchen and a bedroom.

Along with the triple integral garages with electric doors, is private parking on the drive.

A lovely rear lawned garden has established trees, and access to the Stray Park.

​The Beeches, Lightcliffe, is priced at £750,000, with Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme, tel. 01422 756001.

