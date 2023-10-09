Unique property for sale near Halifax at £450k has incredible views

This unusual property in Skircoat Green, has tiered, south-facing gardens, with a quirky interior that includes an open plan kitchen and diner, and four bedrooms.

From the split-level hallway are rooms including a luxury bathroom with a steam shower, a jacuzzi bath with aromatherapy spa, a monsoon shower, LED lights and Bluetooth speaker.A beamed double bedroom with square bay window has panoramic views and a window seat, with built-in wardrobes, and a free-standing bath.Another bedroom with stunning views also has wardrobes.

In the beamed lounge is an inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove. A dado rail runs above wood panelling.From here is a conservatory with exposed brick wall and French doors to a balcony with stunning vista. The dining kitchen with inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove, has fitted units and a Rangemaster multi-fuel cooking range with extractor.There’s a rear porch.Stairs with a copper wall lead from hall to first floor landing, and a bedroom or study with a built-in desk, and shelves.A final double bedroom is bright and spacious. Both rooms look out over miles of scenery.The front south-facing garden has a balcony and spiral staircase down to a garden room with feature wall, used for games, with storeroom off.

French doors open to a further balcony with wrought iron balustrade and artificial turf.

On the second tier is an arts and crafts room with French doors and extensive views, while the third tier garden has an ornamental pond with artificial turf, plants and shrubs.

The lower garden tier is turfed and has a workshop with log burning stove.

To the side of the property is a garden area and greenhouse.

Wood Cottage, Dudwell Lane, Skircoat Green, Halifax, is for sale at £450,000, with Property@Kemp&Co Halifax.

