Hipperholme homes: Housebuilder opens new development of three and four bedroom properties on Brighouse Road

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
Barratt Homes has officially opened the doors to its new development The Skylarks in Calderdale.

Located on Brighouse Road, Hipperholme, the 150 home community features three and four bedroom properties.

Property seekers can now tour the three bedroom Starling, and the four bedroom Kite and Kestrel style show homes at the development.

A typical street scene at The Skylarksplaceholder image
A typical street scene at The Skylarks

The show homes have been designed by Edward Thomas Interiors.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are very excited to have launched our new development, The Skylarks.

“We have three impressive show homes now open to explore, which will provide keen house hunters the opportunity to view the beautiful designs and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we recommend anyone interested to visit The Skylarks to speak with our expert sales team.”

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8468 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk

