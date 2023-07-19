News you can trust since 1853
In Hebden Bridge, homes sold for an average of £230,000 in 2022.

House prices in Calderdale: The 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

Here are the 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending.

And anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Calderdale could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas of Calderdale have the most expensive house prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of Calderdale which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, homes sold for an average of £227,750 in 2022.

1. Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland

In Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, homes sold for an average of £227,750 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

In Rastrick East, homes sold for an average of £225,000 in 2022.

2. Rastrick East

In Rastrick East, homes sold for an average of £225,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

In Hipperholme, homes sold for an average of £222,625 in 2022.

3. Hipperholme

In Hipperholme, homes sold for an average of £222,625 in 2022. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

In Google Street View, homes sold for an average of £219,000 in 2022.

4. Skircoat Green

In Google Street View, homes sold for an average of £219,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

