Image shows what homes could look like on a proposed 314-home Elland development as housebuilder submits

Avant Homes recently submitted plans to deliver a £70m multi-tenure development comprising 314 new build residential properties in off Exley Lane.

Called Coppice Quarter, the proposed 27-acre development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

CGI image of proposed housetypes to be built if plans for development are approved

If given the go ahead by Calderdale Council, work at the development is expected to start in December, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in July next year.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, Matt Oldfield, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development for Elland.

“Our objective as a housebuilder is to provide quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live that will create long-lasting sustainable communities.

“Coppice Quarter has been designed according to those criteria and will provide people with practically designed, energy efficient homes at a range of price points in order to make them more accessible. We now look forward to Calderdale Council considering our plans for the development.”

Of the 314 properties, 20 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.

Calderdale Council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted last spring, says 20 per cent of new housing built in Elland must be affordable.