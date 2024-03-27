Image shows what homes could look like on a proposed 314-home Elland development as housebuilder submits

Image shows what homes could look like on a proposed development in Elland as housebuilder submits plans for development.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Avant Homes recently submitted plans to deliver a £70m multi-tenure development comprising 314 new build residential properties in off Exley Lane.

Called Coppice Quarter, the proposed 27-acre development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Read More
Read more: Plans go in to build 444 new homes in part of Calderdale
CGI image of proposed housetypes to be built if plans for development are approvedCGI image of proposed housetypes to be built if plans for development are approved
CGI image of proposed housetypes to be built if plans for development are approved
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If given the go ahead by Calderdale Council, work at the development is expected to start in December, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in July next year.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, Matt Oldfield, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development for Elland.

“Our objective as a housebuilder is to provide quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live that will create long-lasting sustainable communities.

“Coppice Quarter has been designed according to those criteria and will provide people with practically designed, energy efficient homes at a range of price points in order to make them more accessible. We now look forward to Calderdale Council considering our plans for the development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the 314 properties, 20 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.

Calderdale Council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted last spring, says 20 per cent of new housing built in Elland must be affordable.

Subject to planning, Coppice Quarter will be delivered by Wetherby-based Avant Homes North Yorkshire which currently has six live developments ranging from Greensward Point, Easingwold to Strawberry Fields, Carlton.

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilAvant Homes