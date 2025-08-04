Inside impressive home fashioned from a former pub - with its own private bar

The Last House, formerly known as The New Delight, is now a remarkable four-bedroom family home.

An entrance porch leads through to ground floor accommodation that includes a stylish kitchen with diner, a comfortable lounge, a versatile snug with fitted shelving that would also be suitable as a playroom, cinema room or home office, plus a w.c..

The kitchen features an open plan design with contemporary kitchen units and a central island equipped with an integrated induction hob. its natural space makes it a great option for entertaining.

While spacious, the lounge is also cosy, with its exposed wooden beams and brickwork, together with a warming log-burning stove within a fireplace alcove with a wooden mantel.

There's plenty of space for family meals in the dining room, that has a door to outside, and the fully fitted bar, complete with original beer pumps, is an outstanding feature that harks back to the building’s history while adding to the unique charm of the property.

​On the first floor ​are four ​sizeable bedrooms, ​that includ​e a double aspect ma​in bedroom with a​ modern en-suite bathroom.

E​very single bedroom ​has stunning, far reaching views​ that stretch right over Halifax​, and there's a stylish, contemporary family bathroom​ at this level​.

​The property features a​ low maintenance Astro turf garden with established planters.

An additional patio seating area ​is ideal for al fresco dining​ or entertaining family and friends during​ the warmer months​ of the year.

The property includes off road parking and a garage​.

​This home, ​The Last House, Boothtown Road, Halifax, is currently for sale at a price of £400,000, with Peter David Properties, Halifax, tel. 01422 366948.

