Inside these Grade ll-listed lifestyle properties with inherent charm and character

Both properties have far reaching views over the surrounding countryside, but are within easy reach of towns and amenities.

The current owners bought the properties in the 1990s and since then have done considerable renovation work to transform them in to versatile accommodation with The Barn as an ideal family home, and the second cottage a family annexe or holiday let.

The Barn also features a study with an adjacent bathroom and kitchen which can be a self-contained unit with a lockable outside door.

Both properties nestle within established gardens and have parking space for up to five vehicles, accessed along a driveway from the lane.

A grand entrance hall in The Barn leads to all main rooms, including the living room, a spacious dining room, and a main kitchen with fitted solid oak units.

A secondary kitchen, bathroom, and versatile study or bedroom has outdoor access so can become self contained if desired.

The first floor gallery landing leads to four double bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom, and on the second floor is a large landing, with a loft room currently used as a bedroom, and a store room.

In the adjoining cottage is a charming kitchen with solid pine units, a large living room with feature beams, and a dining room with staircase to the first floor.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a large shower room.

The properties are connected to mains electricity, with the Barn also hosting an LPG hob in the kitchen.

The Barn and adjacent cottage are for sale in Widdop Road, Hebden Bridge, at a price of £1,250,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield.

