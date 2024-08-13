See inside this quirky and surprisingly roomy cottage with historic features

Picturesque Fold Cottage is a sizeable semi-detached home with attractive gardens and plenty of privacy.

Views stretching over the valley add to the property’s mix of delights, and two driveways provide parking for five cars.

Impressive oak panelling and exposed beams feature in the entrance hallway, that leads to a cloakroom and the living room with solid-oak floors, mullion windows and a stone fireplace with multi-fuel burner as a focal point.

A stained-glass door leads from hallway to dining room, again with mullion windows, exposed stone-work and beams, and an historic priest hole to one corner, once used to gain access to the church.

Within the exposed chimney breast feature is a cosy multi-fuel burner.

Left of the dining room is the kitchen, with Yorkshire-slate flooring, exposed beams and a Rayburn stove, responsible for heating the property.

Bespoke, shaker-style units with walnut worktops include integrated appliances such as an AEG steam oven, electric hob and dishwasher. To the back of the kitchen is a door to outside.

Taking you upstairs is a green oak staircase and bannister, the same wood as used for the staircase in Shibden Hall.

Huge exposed beams are on the landing that leads to five unique double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Charming beamed bedrooms with stone-mullion windows have built-in storage, while the house bathroom suite includes a free-standing bath.

Leading in to the property is a shared gated driveway, and the cottage has a private driveway from the main road, with a garage.

Mature landscaped gardens include multiple seating areas.

Fold Cottage, Ivy Lane, Halifax, is priced at £550,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Fold Cottage, Ivy Lane, Halifax The cottage interior is steeped in character. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Fold Cottage, Ivy Lane, Halifax The beamed, farmhouse style kitchen. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Fold Cottage, Ivy Lane, Halifax The spacious sitting room with feature fireplace and warming stove. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales