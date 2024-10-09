Inside this magical £1.5m family home with feature fireplaces and modern comforts

By Sally Burton
Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 08:33 BST
A unique property - Hargreaves Head, Northowram, is for sale at 1.5mA unique property - Hargreaves Head, Northowram, is for sale at 1.5m
A magnificent period home accessed through electric iron gates and tree-lined driveway, is for sale within the lovely location of Northowram.

Dating back to 1693, the impressive property has a front turning circle, with formal gardens beyond.

The grand, marble-tiled hall with underfloor heating features an open fireplace, and double doors through to a panelled drawing room, with cast iron fireplace.

From there is the lounge, with a marble fireplace, and sash windows.

An orangery has underfloor heating, an electrically-controlled roof lantern, and a private terrace that’s ideal for entertaining.

The dining room is large enough to host a banquet, and has a built-in speaker system.

An oak-panelled study has a cast iron fireplace within Yorkshire stone surround, hand-carved with Yorkshire roses and the home's monogram.

In the breakfast kitchen, cream wooden units pair with black granite worktops, and there’s a Falcon Range cooker, with two full-height fridge freezers, an integrated dishwasher, and a central island with seating.

The spacious kitchen, with central island, has cream wooden units with black granite worktops.The spacious kitchen, with central island, has cream wooden units with black granite worktops.
Along with a walk-in pantry is a fitted-out utility room.

An oak-panelled inner hall has a staircase up, and a leaded picture window, etched with the home's double H monogram.

At the top of the stairs, double doors open to the principal bedroom suite, with cushioned window seats to sash windows.

The en-suite bathroom has travertine tiles, with a shower and a reclaimed French enamel bath, an antique-style washbasin vanity cabinet with matching furniture, and a walk-in wardrobe.

A dining room large enough for a banquet.A dining room large enough for a banquet.
In the west wing are two double bedrooms and a bathroom, complete with claw-foot bath.

The east wing has two more double bedrooms, and the bathroom has a built-in TV.

With underfloor heating provided by an air source pump, the cottage has two double bedrooms, a shower room, w.c., living room, and kitchen.

Seating areas are within 3.5 acres of gardens, with box hedging, and an orchard. A former grass tennis court is now a well-loved football pitch.

The orangery has vast and versatile space.The orangery has vast and versatile space.
The triple garage has power and light, and there is ample parking.

Hargreaves Head, Northowram, Halifax, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Mr and Mr Child, Yorkshire.

