A unique property - Hargreaves Head, Northowram, is for sale at 1.5m

A magnificent period home accessed through electric iron gates and tree-lined driveway, is for sale within the lovely location of Northowram.

Dating back to 1693, the impressive property has a front turning circle, with formal gardens beyond.

The grand, marble-tiled hall with underfloor heating features an open fireplace, and double doors through to a panelled drawing room, with cast iron fireplace.

From there is the lounge, with a marble fireplace, and sash windows.

An orangery has underfloor heating, an electrically-controlled roof lantern, and a private terrace that’s ideal for entertaining.

The dining room is large enough to host a banquet, and has a built-in speaker system.

An oak-panelled study has a cast iron fireplace within Yorkshire stone surround, hand-carved with Yorkshire roses and the home's monogram.

In the breakfast kitchen, cream wooden units pair with black granite worktops, and there’s a Falcon Range cooker, with two full-height fridge freezers, an integrated dishwasher, and a central island with seating.

Along with a walk-in pantry is a fitted-out utility room.

An oak-panelled inner hall has a staircase up, and a leaded picture window, etched with the home's double H monogram.

At the top of the stairs, double doors open to the principal bedroom suite, with cushioned window seats to sash windows.

The en-suite bathroom has travertine tiles, with a shower and a reclaimed French enamel bath, an antique-style washbasin vanity cabinet with matching furniture, and a walk-in wardrobe.

In the west wing are two double bedrooms and a bathroom, complete with claw-foot bath.

The east wing has two more double bedrooms, and the bathroom has a built-in TV.

With underfloor heating provided by an air source pump, the cottage has two double bedrooms, a shower room, w.c., living room, and kitchen.

Seating areas are within 3.5 acres of gardens, with box hedging, and an orchard. A former grass tennis court is now a well-loved football pitch.

The triple garage has power and light, and there is ample parking.

Hargreaves Head, Northowram, Halifax, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Mr and Mr Child, Yorkshire.

