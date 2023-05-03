News you can trust since 1853
The attractive property has a prominent position in a leafy Todmorden lane.The attractive property has a prominent position in a leafy Todmorden lane.
Inside this Calderdale property for sale, that was home to a top scientist

This four-bedroom property was home to one of Britain's most eminent scientists, and bears a blue plaque in his honour.

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:07 BST

Physicist Sir John Douglas Cockroft was born and grew up in Todmorden, and married local woman Elizabeth Crabtree in the parish church.

He had a long, distinguished career, and shared with Ernest Walton the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1951 for splitting the atom nucleus. He is also known for pioneering work in the development of peaceful nuclear power.

The house, with established gardens, has two large reception rooms, one with a stone fireplace and Edwardian mantelpiece, holding a multi fuel burner. There are built-in bookshelves and wide bay windows.

Edwardian bay windows feature in the lounge, with bespoke built-in bookshelves and display cabinet. A gas fire sits within a stone surround.

There's an office, then the breakfast kitchen with a gas-fired aga. Solid wood units have tiled worktops, while the floor is cream Terrazzo tiles.

A separate utility room has original York stone flooring and gives access to three outhouses with original flagstones and development potential. One has a w.c..

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms and the family bathroom, with a vintage pink suite that includes a bidet, and a cast iron bath with shower above.Two front bedrooms include one with an original fireplace: the other a fireplace with exposed stone surround. Both have built-in wardrobes.

A third bedroom overlooks the back garden, while the fourth has built-in shelving.

A narrow staircase leads to the attic, once maids' sleeping quarters, that could suit multiple uses.In the front garden is a mature beech tree which carries a preservation order, and there’s a garden shed.

There is parking for three cars

Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £520,000 with EweMove, tel. 01706 390756.

The plaque in honour of Sir John Cockroft, who lived at Birks House.

1. Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden

The plaque in honour of Sir John Cockroft, who lived at Birks House. Photo: EweMove

The country style kitchen with an Aga has plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs.

2. Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden

The country style kitchen with an Aga has plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs. Photo: EweMove

A large and bright reception room with bay window and built-in bookshelves.

3. Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden

A large and bright reception room with bay window and built-in bookshelves. Photo: EweMove

This beamed reception room has an Edwardian fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and a large bay window.

4. Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden

This beamed reception room has an Edwardian fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and a large bay window. Photo: EweMove

Related topics:BritainCalderdaleTodmordenEdwardian