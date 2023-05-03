Inside this Calderdale property for sale, that was home to a top scientist

This four-bedroom property was home to one of Britain's most eminent scientists, and bears a blue plaque in his honour.

Physicist Sir John Douglas Cockroft was born and grew up in Todmorden, and married local woman Elizabeth Crabtree in the parish church.

He had a long, distinguished career, and shared with Ernest Walton the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1951 for splitting the atom nucleus. He is also known for pioneering work in the development of peaceful nuclear power.

The house, with established gardens, has two large reception rooms, one with a stone fireplace and Edwardian mantelpiece, holding a multi fuel burner. There are built-in bookshelves and wide bay windows.

Edwardian bay windows feature in the lounge, with bespoke built-in bookshelves and display cabinet. A gas fire sits within a stone surround.

There's an office, then the breakfast kitchen with a gas-fired aga. Solid wood units have tiled worktops, while the floor is cream Terrazzo tiles.

A separate utility room has original York stone flooring and gives access to three outhouses with original flagstones and development potential. One has a w.c..

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms and the family bathroom, with a vintage pink suite that includes a bidet, and a cast iron bath with shower above.Two front bedrooms include one with an original fireplace: the other a fireplace with exposed stone surround. Both have built-in wardrobes.

A third bedroom overlooks the back garden, while the fourth has built-in shelving.

A narrow staircase leads to the attic, once maids' sleeping quarters, that could suit multiple uses.In the front garden is a mature beech tree which carries a preservation order, and there’s a garden shed.

There is parking for three cars

Birks House, Birks Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £520,000 with EweMove, tel. 01706 390756.

