See the comfortable interior of this Calderdale home with glorious views

This appealing home within a rural hamlet was once two cottages, and dates back to 1856.

With views over the Deer Park and Holywell Green, the four-bedroom property has plenty of family space, with original features from open fireplaces to timber beams.

Its wrap-around garden with lawns and rockeries has a stone-flagged patio with exceptional views.

There's a large double garage and workshop, and private parking space.

An entrance porch and hallway lead in to the house with its two reception rooms.

A comfortable sitting room has an open stone fireplace with a multi-fuel stove, while the sizeable dining room also has an original stone fireplace that houses a gas stove.

There's a large vaulted cellar providing storage space to the lower ground floor.

Solid oak units with tiled worktops feature in the kitchen, that is equipped with a double electric oven, a five ring gas hob with extractor canopy, and integrated appliances that include a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. There's a separate utility room.

Next to the kitchen is a study with a door to the rear garden.

Four double bedrooms are all on the first floor, two with cast iron open fireplaces within exposed stone and brick chimney breasts. One room also has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Another is currently used as a home office and music room.

A family bathroom includes both bath and shower cubicle.

Established lawned gardens include a stone-flagged path to the rear where there is an elevated patio and a sloping lawn and rock garden abutting woodland.

Steps lead down from the patio to the garage with remote controlled doors.​

​3 Prospect Place, Jagger Green Lane, Jagger Green, Halifax, is priced at £600,000 with VG estate agent, Ripponden, tel.

01422 822277.

1 . 3 Prospect Place, Jagger Green Lane, Jagger Green, Halifax A beautiful garden and setting for the family home. Photo: VG estate agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

2 . 3 Prospect Place, Jagger Green Lane, Jagger Green, Halifax The beamed kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: VG estate agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

3 . 3 Prospect Place, Jagger Green Lane, Jagger Green, Halifax The sitting room, with feature fireplace and stove. Photo: VG estate agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

4 . 3 Prospect Place, Jagger Green Lane, Jagger Green, Halifax The beamed dining room is spacious, with a lovely old fireplace. Photo: VG estate agent, Ripponden Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3