Inside this grand country home with five bedrooms and many special features

With space, character, and plenty of potential, the stunning family home is for sale within a sought-after residential area that's close to a train station and is within the catchment for well respected schools.

A grand entrance hallway with staircase up has a bespoke stained-glass window, and leads to three reception rooms that all display lovely views through their windows.

The kitchen diner has fitted units with an electric hob and ovens, and French doors to the garden. Adjacent is the dining room with an open fire and ornate wooden fireplace.

A bright lounge has wooden flooring, a stone fire surround, and a large picture window. A panel window links to the split-level sun room, with a sprung dance floor.

In the conservatory is an indoor swimming pool with tiled flooring, a corner shower, and access to the garage and workshop.

Five bedrooms, all with bespoke fitted wardrobes, include two with en suites and three with hand basins.

Additional features include a utility room, several garages and workshops, and a large lawned rear garden with flowerbeds, a greenhouse, and ornamental trees.

While the house requires modernisation, it retains stunning features and is described by the estate agents as having "immense potential to create a truly spectacular residence".

For those seeking high-value investment, the property has outline planning permission for four additional properties that include the existing five-bedroom home, a new detached four or five-bedroom two-storey home, a semi-detached two-bedroom 1.5-storey home, a detached two-bedroom dormer bungalow, and a detached three or four-bedroom home over 2.5 floors.

Rose Mount, Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd​, has a guide price of £900,000, with EweMove covering Yorkshire.

