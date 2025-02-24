An overview of the stunning home and gardens by the Rochdale Canal in Luddendenfoot.An overview of the stunning home and gardens by the Rochdale Canal in Luddendenfoot.
Inside this home with a fabulous blend of period and modern features

By Sally Burton
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST
This charming, detached period property with modern features has landscaped gardens. and a detached cottage and barn that are ideal for conversion.

The four bedroom, Grade II-listed home opens into a high spec kitchen, with exposed beams, a gas AGA, and Bosch electric oven. Dual aspect windows flood the room with light, and there's a separate utility.

The dining room is framed by exposed beams and rustic stonework, with oak flooring. Mullion windows offer stunning views.

A bright snug has striking stonework, beams, and mullion windows. A cosy multi-fuel stove sits within a crafted stone fireplace.

There’s a hallway, then double doors set within an archway open to the terrace with garden views.

The sitting room has original features, with high ceilings, and a grand multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace. Mullion windows, with deep-set windowsills, frame scenic landscapes.

An archway leads to the beamed library and a mezzanine level, and a cloakroom and boiler room complete the ground floor.

Above is a main bedroom with far-reaching views, built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Three further double bedrooms connected to the landing include one with en-suite, and there's a large, four-piece bathroom.

A mezzanine office looks over the sitting room below.

A detached cottage with adjoining barn has excellent potential for renovation, subject to planning and listed building consents.

Beautifully landscaped and tiered gardens feature lawns and a south-facing front paved terrace.

Another terrace offers peaceful seating, with the lawn bordered by plants and trees, while a gate gives access to the bank of the Rochdale Canal - an exceptional feature.

Electric gates open to the cobbled driveway, with parking, and a detached double garage.

This home in Stoney Spring, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield.

A large, bright kitchen with a central island, and exposed overhead beams

This lovely reception room with striking fireplace and stove has a mezzanine level above.

The beamed dining room, with feature fireplace.

A spacious reception room with a large fireplace, open stonework and beams.

