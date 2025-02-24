Inside this home with a fabulous blend of period and modern features

The four bedroom, Grade II-listed home opens into a high spec kitchen, with exposed beams, a gas AGA, and Bosch electric oven. Dual aspect windows flood the room with light, and there's a separate utility.

The dining room is framed by exposed beams and rustic stonework, with oak flooring. Mullion windows offer stunning views.

A bright snug has striking stonework, beams, and mullion windows. A cosy multi-fuel stove sits within a crafted stone fireplace.

There’s a hallway, then double doors set within an archway open to the terrace with garden views.

The sitting room has original features, with high ceilings, and a grand multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace. Mullion windows, with deep-set windowsills, frame scenic landscapes.

An archway leads to the beamed library and a mezzanine level, and a cloakroom and boiler room complete the ground floor.

Above is a main bedroom with far-reaching views, built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Three further double bedrooms connected to the landing include one with en-suite, and there's a large, four-piece bathroom.

A mezzanine office looks over the sitting room below.

A detached cottage with adjoining barn has excellent potential for renovation, subject to planning and listed building consents.

Beautifully landscaped and tiered gardens feature lawns and a south-facing front paved terrace.

Another terrace offers peaceful seating, with the lawn bordered by plants and trees, while a gate gives access to the bank of the Rochdale Canal - an exceptional feature.

Electric gates open to the cobbled driveway, with parking, and a detached double garage.

This home in Stoney Spring, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Stoney Spring, Luddendenfoot, Halifax A large, bright kitchen with a central island, and exposed overhead beams Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Stoney Spring, Luddendenfoot, Halifax This lovely reception room with striking fireplace and stove has a mezzanine level above. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Stoney Spring, Luddendenfoot, Halifax The beamed dining room, with feature fireplace. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales