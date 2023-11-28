News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The appealing farmhouse has panoramic views, with an annexe that can be used as a source of income.The appealing farmhouse has panoramic views, with an annexe that can be used as a source of income.
The appealing farmhouse has panoramic views, with an annexe that can be used as a source of income.

Inside this great property, in a great location, with annexe, land and more

This beautifully updated hillside farmhouse with a cottage annexe comes with seven acres of land that includes gardens, grazing, new woodland, a running brook and waterfall, and even the ruins of an historic mill.
By Sally Burton
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT

Rebuilt in 1985 then upgraded over several years, the grade ll listed farmhouse is at the end of a private road, on the Pennine Way and within the pretty village of Walsden.

It has spectacular views, and includes stables and a chicken coop, the ruins of Waterstalls Mill and 950 newly planted trees.

A stone-built garage has power, light and water.

The farmhouse interior has a porch and cloakroom, a spacious living area with a recently installed kitchen and breakfast room, a large lounge, and a dining area which is open plan to the beamed kitchen, with its central island, and exposed stone chimney breast.

Within the lounge is an exposed stone fireplace with a multi-fuel burner, and one window has a charming seat. Double doors open to the garden.

The spacious dining room has exposed beams and a feature brick-built chimney with a wood-burner installed.

There is access to the annexe from the kitchen, and a utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor.

From the first floor landing, with amazing views, are three characterful bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with both bath and rainfall shower.

The annexe is ideal for dependent relatives, guests, or as a holiday cottage and source of income.

Its accommodation comprises a beamed sitting room, a new breakfast kitchen, two bedrooms and a modern shower room.

Within easy reach of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Littleborough, Walsden has its own mainline train station.

Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £795,000, with Hunters estate agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 390500.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-distinctive-semi-with-a-surprising-rear-garden-4412871

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-charismatic-property-that-looks-out-over-stunning-countryside-from-every-window-4419106

The rustic yet modern interior has been upgraded over recent years.

1. Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden

The rustic yet modern interior has been upgraded over recent years. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough

Photo Sales
The beamed breakfast kitchen with central island.

2. Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden

The beamed breakfast kitchen with central island. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough

Photo Sales
A section of the beamed lounge with its feature stone fireplace and multi-fuel stove.

3. Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden

A section of the beamed lounge with its feature stone fireplace and multi-fuel stove. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough

Photo Sales
A stunning beamed bedroom with fireplace feature.

4. Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden

A stunning beamed bedroom with fireplace feature. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Littleborough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TodmordenHebden Bridge