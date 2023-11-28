Inside this great property, in a great location, with annexe, land and more
Rebuilt in 1985 then upgraded over several years, the grade ll listed farmhouse is at the end of a private road, on the Pennine Way and within the pretty village of Walsden.
It has spectacular views, and includes stables and a chicken coop, the ruins of Waterstalls Mill and 950 newly planted trees.
A stone-built garage has power, light and water.
The farmhouse interior has a porch and cloakroom, a spacious living area with a recently installed kitchen and breakfast room, a large lounge, and a dining area which is open plan to the beamed kitchen, with its central island, and exposed stone chimney breast.
Within the lounge is an exposed stone fireplace with a multi-fuel burner, and one window has a charming seat. Double doors open to the garden.
The spacious dining room has exposed beams and a feature brick-built chimney with a wood-burner installed.
There is access to the annexe from the kitchen, and a utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor.
From the first floor landing, with amazing views, are three characterful bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with both bath and rainfall shower.
The annexe is ideal for dependent relatives, guests, or as a holiday cottage and source of income.
Its accommodation comprises a beamed sitting room, a new breakfast kitchen, two bedrooms and a modern shower room.
Within easy reach of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Littleborough, Walsden has its own mainline train station.
Waterstalls Farm, Bottomley Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £795,000, with Hunters estate agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 390500.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-distinctive-semi-with-a-surprising-rear-garden-4412871
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-charismatic-property-that-looks-out-over-stunning-countryside-from-every-window-4419106