One of the property's inviting ground floor rooms, with feature stove on stone hearth.One of the property's inviting ground floor rooms, with feature stove on stone hearth.
Inside this charismatic property that looks out over stunning countryside from every window

This immaculate period farmhouse has a welcoming, beamed interior, and sits in peaceful seclusion within eight acres of land.
By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT

Surrounded by idyllic landscapes that can be viewed through every window, the five-bedroom farmhouse has bespoke fixtures and fittings within spacious ground floor reception rooms, that feature cosy log burners, light and warmth.

A stunning country kitchen, with ceiling beams and underfloor heating, is the heart of the home, with fitted units and shelving, a central island, and a range of high spec appliances that allow for easy entertaining with family and friends.

It is open plan to a dining area with space for a larger style table and chairs. There is another, more formal dining area that links to a reception room with feature stove and hearth, and again, is ideal for social gatherings.

There is a separate utility room to add to the facilities.

Five sizeable bedrooms, each with their own, unique style and ample space for free-standing furniture, are off the first floor landing, making this property a great place to accommodate a growing family, or for staying guests. One room is used currently as a study, or home office.

Two well equipped bathrooms have their own brand of charm.

The land surrounding the farmhouse includes a private courtyard to the rear, and plenty of off road parking, while views over countryside extend for miles.

Todmorden is a bustling, up and coming market town in the upper section of the Calder Valley, and this property is also within easy striking distance of Hebden Bridge, just a few miles away.

Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £700,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 754949.

The five-bedroom farmhouse in its quiet and scenic location near Todmorden.

Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden

The five-bedroom farmhouse in its quiet and scenic location near Todmorden.

The beamed farmhouse kitchen has underfloor heating.

Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden

The beamed farmhouse kitchen has underfloor heating.

A rustic-style sitting room with overhead beams and a large feature fireplace with stove.

Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden

A rustic-style sitting room with overhead beams and a large feature fireplace with stove.

Another bright and versatile room within the farmhouse.

Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden

Another bright and versatile room within the farmhouse.

