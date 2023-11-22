Inside this charismatic property that looks out over stunning countryside from every window
Surrounded by idyllic landscapes that can be viewed through every window, the five-bedroom farmhouse has bespoke fixtures and fittings within spacious ground floor reception rooms, that feature cosy log burners, light and warmth.
A stunning country kitchen, with ceiling beams and underfloor heating, is the heart of the home, with fitted units and shelving, a central island, and a range of high spec appliances that allow for easy entertaining with family and friends.
It is open plan to a dining area with space for a larger style table and chairs. There is another, more formal dining area that links to a reception room with feature stove and hearth, and again, is ideal for social gatherings.
There is a separate utility room to add to the facilities.
Five sizeable bedrooms, each with their own, unique style and ample space for free-standing furniture, are off the first floor landing, making this property a great place to accommodate a growing family, or for staying guests. One room is used currently as a study, or home office.
Two well equipped bathrooms have their own brand of charm.
The land surrounding the farmhouse includes a private courtyard to the rear, and plenty of off road parking, while views over countryside extend for miles.
Todmorden is a bustling, up and coming market town in the upper section of the Calder Valley, and this property is also within easy striking distance of Hebden Bridge, just a few miles away.
Higher Woodfield Farm, Flower Scar Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £700,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 754949.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-distinctive-semi-with-a-surprising-rear-garden-4412871
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/these-stunning-homes-worth-millions-are-all-currently-for-sale-in-west-yorkshire-4415859