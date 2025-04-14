Inside this home of rich character, space and comfort, with stunning features

Old Field House has a lovely rural setting within the Field House Estate, and features a south-facing garden with an astro-turf lawn, and timber sleepers providing a tranquil spot for quiet relaxation.

There is private parking for two cars.

​A moulded Tudor-arch doorway ​leads t​o a bright entrance hall with Travertine tiled flooring ​that has underfloor heating​.

The​re's a cloakroom ​with w.c., an open staircase with spindle balustrade, and built-in storage.

​Exposed beams feature in the bespoke dining kitchen, along with wooden worktops, stone windowsills and maple hardwood flooring.

Set within the chimney breast is a Belling double oven with seven-ring gas hob, and extractor hood.

​A newly fitted-out pantry ​is a further bonus.

​In the library is a multi-fuel​ cast-iron stove ​within an exposed stone chimney breast, with Yorkshire-stone flagged hearth and sandstone mantel and surround. ​It has exposed beams, two oak​ cupboards​, and an exposed brickwork arch​.

​On the first floor, the ​beamed house bathroom, with recess shelving,​ has a double walk-in shower and a free-standing rol​l-top bath.

The​ spacious lounge​, with stone mullioned windows, exposed beams, and stonework, ​has two exposed chimney breasts​, one containing an original ope​n fireplace with cast iron and tiled surround.

​One beamed bedroom has an exposed stone chimney breast, maple hardwood floorboards, ​and a built-in cupboard, while an exposed stone window arch with mullion windows ​has a charming window seat​.

A further open staircase rises to a second floor galler​y landing, open to the eaves and featuring a Velux window, exposed brickwork and beams and a storage area.

​A second house bathroom​ has both bath and shower within its suite.

The ​impressive main bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and stone mullio​n windows ​overlooking ​open countrysid​e.

​Two further beamed double bedrooms have similar character.

Landscaped gardens with mature planting have plenty of seating opportunities. To the side of the house is a small stone-flagged and walled area.

Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​, is for sale at £550,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

​Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​ The bespoke dining kitchen. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​ A spacious beamed reception room with mullion windows. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​ The impressive library features a multi-fuel cast iron stove within the chimney breast. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​ The entrance hallway has Travertine flooring with underfloor heating. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales