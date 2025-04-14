The front aspect of the stunning character property with south facing gardens.The front aspect of the stunning character property with south facing gardens.
Inside this home of rich character, space and comfort, with stunning features

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
​This exceptional property was once a part of Old Hall, dating back to the 17th Century.

Old Field House has a lovely rural setting within the Field House Estate, and features a south-facing garden with an astro-turf lawn, and timber sleepers providing a tranquil spot for quiet relaxation.

There is private parking for two cars.

​A moulded Tudor-arch doorway ​leads t​o a bright entrance hall with Travertine tiled flooring ​that has underfloor heating​.

The​re's a cloakroom ​with w.c., an open staircase with spindle balustrade, and built-in storage.

​Exposed beams feature in the bespoke dining kitchen, along with wooden worktops, stone windowsills and maple hardwood flooring.

Set within the chimney breast is a Belling double oven with seven-ring gas hob, and extractor hood.

​A newly fitted-out pantry ​is a further bonus.

​In the library is a multi-fuel​ cast-iron stove ​within an exposed stone chimney breast, with Yorkshire-stone flagged hearth and sandstone mantel and surround. ​It has exposed beams, two oak​ cupboards​, and an exposed brickwork arch​.

​On the first floor, the ​beamed house bathroom, with recess shelving,​ has a double walk-in shower and a free-standing rol​l-top bath.

The​ spacious lounge​, with stone mullioned windows, exposed beams, and stonework, ​has two exposed chimney breasts​, one containing an original ope​n fireplace with cast iron and tiled surround.

​One beamed bedroom has an exposed stone chimney breast, maple hardwood floorboards, ​and a built-in cupboard, while an exposed stone window arch with mullion windows ​has a charming window seat​.

A further open staircase rises to a second floor galler​y landing, open to the eaves and featuring a Velux window, exposed brickwork and beams and a storage area.

​A second house bathroom​ has both bath and shower within its suite.

The ​impressive main bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and stone mullio​n windows ​overlooking ​open countrysid​e.

​Two further beamed double bedrooms have similar character.

Landscaped gardens with mature planting have plenty of seating opportunities. To the side of the house is a small stone-flagged and walled area.

Old Field House, 4 Upper Field House Lane, Triangle, HX6 1PL​, is for sale at £550,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

