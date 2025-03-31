Inside this swish home with a hidden 'spice kitchen' and a games room

Electric gates open to the driveway of Green Hill House​, which, despite its rural-type setting, has two friendly pubs nearby and easy ​commuter links.

By cleverly blending lovely original features with contemporary upgrades​, the current owners have transformed the period property in to a five-bedroom home with everything for a family.

Its showstopper kitchen​ with zones for cooking, eating and socialising ​has a striking four-metre islan​d.

​A bar and media wall ​add to the modern luxuries, along with underfloor heating, top of the range Siemens appliances​, and seamless stone finishes​.

​A separate ‘spice kitchen’​ behind a hidden door is ideal for baking, batch cooking ​and preparing for guests.

​There's a spacious sitting room with garden views, a quiet reading room​, a shower room and a handy utility room.

Upstairs, the first floor has three​ charming bedrooms ​with far-reaching views.

The principal suite includes a dressing area and shower room​, while the family bathroom ​has an elegant freestanding bath.

Two further doubles include one with a split-level layout on the top floor, and there’s a modern shower room.

Two lower ground floor rooms are used currently as a workshop and games room, but could easily be converted to such uses as a home gym, cinema, studio or annexe.

South-facing, landscaped gardens are both lovely to look at, and have space for play or for entertaining.

Warley is a quiet, small village with a school, park and pubs. Sowerby Bridge is close by, with a train station and direct links to major cities.

Green Hill House, Warley HX2 7SG​, is for sale at £825,000, with eXp UK North West.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Green Hill House, Warley HX2 7SG​ Landscaped gardens with exceptional views. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales

2 . Green Hill House, Warley HX2 7SG​ Part of the hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales

3 . Green Hill House, Warley HX2 7SG​ A super-stylish living kitchen with a large island unit. Photo: eXp UK North West Photo Sales