Inside this swish home with a hidden 'spice kitchen' and a games room

Electric gates open to the driveway of Green Hill House, which, despite its rural-type setting, has two friendly pubs nearby and easy commuter links.
By cleverly blending lovely original features with contemporary upgrades, the current owners have transformed the period property in to a five-bedroom home with everything for a family.
Its showstopper kitchen with zones for cooking, eating and socialising has a striking four-metre island.
A bar and media wall add to the modern luxuries, along with underfloor heating, top of the range Siemens appliances, and seamless stone finishes.
A separate ‘spice kitchen’ behind a hidden door is ideal for baking, batch cooking and preparing for guests.
There's a spacious sitting room with garden views, a quiet reading room, a shower room and a handy utility room.
Upstairs, the first floor has three charming bedrooms with far-reaching views.
The principal suite includes a dressing area and shower room, while the family bathroom has an elegant freestanding bath.
Two further doubles include one with a split-level layout on the top floor, and there’s a modern shower room.
Two lower ground floor rooms are used currently as a workshop and games room, but could easily be converted to such uses as a home gym, cinema, studio or annexe.
South-facing, landscaped gardens are both lovely to look at, and have space for play or for entertaining.
Warley is a quiet, small village with a school, park and pubs. Sowerby Bridge is close by, with a train station and direct links to major cities.
Green Hill House, Warley HX2 7SG, is for sale at £825,000, with eXp UK North West.
